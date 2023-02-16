[December 20, 2022] New High-Performance WiFi 6 Access Point From NETGEAR Slashes Setup Time to Below 10 Minutes

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today introduced the NETGEAR® WAX220 WiFi 6 Access Point. The dual-band WAX220 provides an easy-to-use, budget-friendly WiFi solution with excellent performance. As part of the NETGEAR Business Essentials line of access points, the WAX220 delivers the fastest WiFi speed under $200. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005187/en/ Ideal for small businesses, the new NETGEAR WAX220 access point delivers the fastest WiFi speed under $200. (Photo: Business Wire) Continuing NETGEAR's commitment to provide the best-in-class technology for tens of millions of small businesses worldwide, the new offering delivers up to 4.2Gbps1 total WiFi throughput and is equipped with a 2.5 Gbps Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) port. Supporting the latest WiFi 6 smart phones, network-connected devices and notebook computers, the WAX220 uses WiFi 6 Release 2 technology which utilizes a wider channel on the 5GHz band to deliver 100% more throughput than the previous release of WiFi 6. Compared to WiFi 5 access points, the WAX220 supports 4x the client device connections, serving better speeds and less congestion at the end point. "There are more than 30 million small businesses in the U.S. and they all need good WiFi for their work and for their customers. Many of them are looking for cost-effective, easy to install, yet high performing WiFi solutions to power their business operations. The WAX220 provides up to 4.2Gbps throughput and each unit covers more than 2000 square feet. It's the fastest access point with the largest coverage area for under $200," said Doug Cheung, director of Product Line Management, SMB Wireless at NETGEAR. "Even more attractive is that setup takes approximately 10 minutes2, making it the ideal choice for any small business looking for better WiFi without adding complexity." NETGEAR Business Essentials Line An existing single router in a home or small business can have limited or no wireless capacity and range. By adding WAX220 or the other NETGEAR Business Essentials Access Point, WAX214, users can take advantage of an inexpensive and easy-to-use solution to build a separate WiFi network with better performance, coverage and security. From its successful 802.11AX 1.8Gbps WAX214 access point, NEGEAR is expanding its Business Essentials line with the new 802.11AX 4.2Gbps WAX220, offering a WiFi access point with higher performance, greater coverage, and the same ease-of-use feature set.



The WAX220 can be connected to a router via an Ethernet cable and powered by a power adapter. Alternatively, the WAX220 can be connected via an Ethernet cable to a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) switch behind the router, such as the GS308PP from NETGEAR that provides greater location flexibility and a single power-and-data cable connection. To cover a larger area, customers can add multiple WAX220 units to their network, configured with the same WiFi network settings to cover different areas or create multiple independent WiFi networks with unique passwords.

The compact WAX220 incorporates the latest technologies and builds on a pleasing industrial design with a history of market success. It's an ideal solution for the business owner who wants an easy-to-set-up WiFi solution on a budget. Key Features: Fast, cost effective dual-band WiFi 6 access point delivering up to 4.2Gbps of data throughput

WiFi 6 Release 2 technology with wider 160MHz channelization on the 5GHz band for 100% more throughput than previous designs

WPA3 encryption for the highest level of WiFi connection security

Each AP can support up to 4 separate wireless networks (SSIDs) to keep administration, employees, guests and IoT devices all separate

2 WiFi streams on the 2.4GHz band and 3 WiFi streams on the 5GHz band providing excellent transmit and receive capabilities

One multi-gigabit (2.5Gbps) Ethernet port with Power over Ethernet (PoE) for single cable power and data deployment

Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) enabling maximum client density deployments with no interference

Optimized omni-directional integrated antennas for maximum RF performance and coverage

3-year limited hardware warranty and next business day replacement Availability The NETGEAR® WiFi 6 AX4200 Dual-band Access Point (WAX220) is available now on NETGEAR.com for $199.99. About NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com. ©2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved. Source: NETGEAR-G 1 Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE standard 802.11 specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction.

2 Approximate 10-minute setup time is measured from time of opening the box to time of successful WiFi connection, based on tests conducted on individuals who have prior WiFi setup experience in the past 12 months. Actual setup time may vary depending on the user, their experience in setting up similar products, their existing networking environment or other factors. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005187/en/

