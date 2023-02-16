New GPU Summary Report From Jon Peddie Research

Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the industry's research and consulting firm for graphics and multimedia, today announced the 2022 GPU summary report is now available.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005263/en/

This global report by JPR covers GPUs and IP from 19 companies:







PC IP SoC AMD Arm Apple Bolt DMP Qualcomm Innosilicon IMG Intel Think Silicon Jingia Verisilicon MetaX Xi-Silicon Moore Threads Nvidia SiArt Xiangdixian Zhaoxin

The 318-page report covers GPU disclosures at CES, ISSCC, Siggraph, Hot Chips and reports on over a dozen new GPUs and AIBs introduced, including three new Chinese GPUs and multiple AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs and AIBs.

GPU shipments and market shares for 2022 every quarter and benchmark results are included along with 243 figures, block diagrams, illustrations, and 54 tables.

This is the most important GPU report to purchase for $1,000 anywhere.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in a variety of fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. Jon Peddie's Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

View all JPR press releases https://www.jonpeddie.com/tag/press-releases/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005263/en/