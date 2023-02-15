TMCnet News
|
New Mexico Organizations Improving Community Health Receive Over $1.1 Million From UnitedHealthcare To Expand Programs
UnitedHealthcare today announced an investment of over $1.1 million to organizations and initiatives focused on addressing social determinants of health by expanding health care access and improving health equity in New Mexico's frontier and urban communities. This investment includes over $380,000 in grants previously announced supporting maternity care, food and housing security and behavioral health.
"Community solutions are critical to addressing social determinants of health and improving the health of all New Mexicans" said Drew Peterson, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State of New Mexico. "Through this investment, we can help community needs across the state, including behavioral health, food and housing security, and rural care."
The following investments are addressing the state's critical health disparities in five key areas:
1. Food and Housing Security ($337,585)
As much as 80% of a person's health is based on factors outside the doctor's office1. New Mexico ranks 7th in projected food insecurity rates among all states.
2. Education and Training ($279,500)
Education and training for current and future care providers is critical to addressing social determinants of health and eliminating health disparities in local communities.
The state ranks 49th in adequate prenatal care and pregnant people in rural and frontier communities live in "maternity deserts" with limited access to obstetrics care.
4. Rural Care ($175,000)
Thirty of New Mexico's 33 counties are designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas, and 60% of the population lives in rural communities.
5. Behavioral Health ($110,000)
New Mexico ranks 47th for youth mental illness and approximately 1 in 5 of New Mexico's youth experienced at least one major depressive episode in the past year, ranking 50th among all states and the District of Columbia.
UnitedHealthcare's national commitments to addressing social determinants include nearly $800 million total investments in affordable housing and $51 million in Empowering Health grants to date.
UnitedHealthcare serves more than 205,000 members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans in New Mexico, with a network of 41 hospitals, and over 11,000 physicians and other care providers statewide. For more information on how UnitedHealthcare is working to build healthier communities across New Mexico, visit www.uhccs.com/NewMexico.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and more than 6,700 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.
1 Social Determinants of Health: What are They and How Do They Affect You? (avera.org)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005006/en/
11/02/2011
12/16/2009
12/04/2012
Employee Engagement, Knowledge Management, and AI for the New Workplace
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 9:45-10:30am
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 2/14/23
Time: 9:30am
Grand Opening Networking Reception in Expo Hall - Sponsored by Dell Expert Network
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 5:00pm