New Engen Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Advertising
SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading performance marketing agency, has been named to Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Advertising category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields, community, and to society at large.
The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, highlights New Engen’s unwavering commitment to giving back. The company has several noteworthy philanthropic programs - in the past year, $150,000 to organizations that support women’s rights to choose, marginalized communities, and reducing gun violence. Additionally, every year all 250 employees are given a day to volunteer for an effort of their choice.
The announcement comes on the heels of a slew of recognitions, including being named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the past two years and winning a Google Premier Partner award for Online Sales in the U.S. and Canada in 2022. Additionally, New Engen has made Adweek’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list and was a finalist for The Drum’s Awards for Motion Craft Design in 2021.
“This inclusion further demonstrates New Engen’s commitment to not only our business and revenue - but our communities and people.” says founder and CEO Justin Hayashi. “We are honored by the recognition and hope to set an example for others in the industry to do the same.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success
