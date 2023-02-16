[December 14, 2022] New York-Based $1.2 Billion Wealth Firm - Next Capital Management- Expands Family Office Services with New Director Frazer Rice

Next Capital Management announced today that Frazer Rice has joined the firm as Director of Family Office Services. Mr. Rice is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's Family Office Services offering, designed to solve for complex issues such as estate planning, intergenerational wealth transfer, and business transaction planning. "We are thrilled to welcome Frazer Rice as the Director of Family Office Services. Four years ago, we created Family Office Services within Next Capital to address the needs our ultra-high net worth clients were facing outside of investment management. What began as a solution to our clients' problems is today one of the most important pillars of Next Capital," commented Andrew Hart, CEO of Next Capital Management. "As an attorney with two decades of experience working with wealthy families on an array of estate, tax, and other issues, we believe Frazer is uniquely qualified to lead this offering and significantly enhance the quality of our advice to clients." Previously, Mr. Rice was the Northeast Regional Director for Pendleton Square Trust Company where he was responsible for building Pendleton's Northeast presence and advising clients and their financial advisors around fiduciary issues. His over twenty-year career has focused on the "why" of estate planning, how to develop and maximize a client's legacy and, ultimately, nurture the growth and maturity of the next generations. "The future of high-end wealth management revolves around the development, implementation and ongoing management of financial advice, wealth structures and family office services for clients. Next Capital understands this desperate need in the market and that is why I'm excited to join their team," commented Mr. Rice. Next Capital Management is part of Dynasty Financial Partners' Network of independent financial advisory firms. Bios Frazer Rice

Director of Family Office Services

Frazer Rice is the Director of Family Office Services for Next Capital Management, LLC. He is responsible for developing the firm's Family Office Services offering and implementing it for select clients. Frazer has spent a more than twenty-year career advising high net worth clients and families around wealth management, estate planning and fiduciary issues. Most recently, he was the Regional Director for Pendleton Square Trust, building their presence in the Northeast and advising clients and advisers around fiduciary issues. He spent 16 years at Wilmington Trust advising high net worth clients and family offices, rising to the level of Managing Director in the firm's New York office. Frazer has written the book Wealth, Actually: Intelligent Decision-Making for the 1% and produces the successful "Wealth Actually" Podcast. He appears on a variety of media and industry panels to discuss wealth management practice, trusts and estates, family ynamics issues, and tax policy. He is on the Board of the New York City Estate Planning Council and is Co-Head of its Programming Committee. He received his B.A. in Political Science and History from Duke University and his J.D. from Emory University School of Law. Frazer lives in Manhattan and enjoys golf, travel, horror movies, media production and writing.



Andrew Hart

Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Hart is the founder, CEO, and CCO of Next Capital Management (NEXT). NEXT began in 1998 as an affiliate of Bear Stearns where Andrew was a Senior Managing Director from 1998 through 2007. Prior to founding NEXT, Andrew was a Vice President in the Private Client Services division of Goldman Sachs. During his 8 years at Goldman Sachs, Andrew oversaw a team that managed investments for high net worth individuals and families. Andrew received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1990 and a B.S. in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1986. Andrew is active in various charities in his community. About Next Capital Management

Next Capital Management is an independent advisory firm offering institutional-caliber asset management and strategic wealth planning services for ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients. The firm was founded in 1998 by veteran advisor Andrew Hart and the firm's commitment to partnership helps build, safeguard, and grow their client's wealth. The firm managed $1.2 billion in assets as per its most recent regulatory filing. To learn more, visit: https://nextcapitalmgmt.com/. About Dynasty Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty's technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms - both organically and inorganically - while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty's platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years. For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients' growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients' use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com. Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

Youtube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8 ? View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005062/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]