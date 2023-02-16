TMCnet News
New York-Based $1.2 Billion Wealth Firm - Next Capital Management- Expands Family Office Services with New Director Frazer Rice
Next Capital Management announced today that Frazer Rice has joined the firm as Director of Family Office Services.
Mr. Rice is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's Family Office Services offering, designed to solve for complex issues such as estate planning, intergenerational wealth transfer, and business transaction planning.
"We are thrilled to welcome Frazer Rice as the Director of Family Office Services. Four years ago, we created Family Office Services within Next Capital to address the needs our ultra-high net worth clients were facing outside of investment management. What began as a solution to our clients' problems is today one of the most important pillars of Next Capital," commented Andrew Hart, CEO of Next Capital Management. "As an attorney with two decades of experience working with wealthy families on an array of estate, tax, and other issues, we believe Frazer is uniquely qualified to lead this offering and significantly enhance the quality of our advice to clients."
Previously, Mr. Rice was the Northeast Regional Director for Pendleton Square Trust Company where he was responsible for building Pendleton's Northeast presence and advising clients and their financial advisors around fiduciary issues. His over twenty-year career has focused on the "why" of estate planning, how to develop and maximize a client's legacy and, ultimately, nurture the growth and maturity of the next generations.
"The future of high-end wealth management revolves around the development, implementation and ongoing management of financial advice, wealth structures and family office services for clients. Next Capital understands this desperate need in the market and that is why I'm excited to join their team," commented Mr. Rice.
Next Capital Management is part of Dynasty Financial Partners' Network of independent financial advisory firms.
About Next Capital Management
Next Capital Management is an independent advisory firm offering institutional-caliber asset management and strategic wealth planning services for ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients. The firm was founded in 1998 by veteran advisor Andrew Hart and the firm's commitment to partnership helps build, safeguard, and grow their client's wealth. The firm managed $1.2 billion in assets as per its most recent regulatory filing. To learn more, visit: https://nextcapitalmgmt.com/.
About Dynasty
Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty's technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms - both organically and inorganically - while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty's platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.
For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients' growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients' use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.
For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.
