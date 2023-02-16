TMCnet News
New Report Provides Telehealth Predictions and Insights for 2023
National survey of practice-based physicians and hospital executives reveals how the telehealth landscape is rapidly changing for the year ahead
BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the early years of the pandemic, telehealth emerged as a critical means to ensure access to healthcare and medical services. Almost three years later, telehealth has shifted from novel to normal, becoming a standard aspect of care delivery for most practices and hospitals. Now, a big question remains – can the traction and promise of telehealth to increase access to care continue to extend throughout the years ahead?
A new report, Telehealth in 2023, issued by national healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners (SGP), uncovers answers to many key questions relating to the future of telehealth.
The report provides predictions, perspectives, and insight to questions such as:
The report also reveals that many practice and hospital leaders believe telehealth makes work more difficult for nurses.
Among other key findings in the report:
"During the pandemic, many practices and hospitals viewed telehealth simply as a way to ensure access and maintain patient visit volumes," said Stephanie Kovalick, Sage Growth Partners Chief Strategy Officer. "Today, the use of telehealth has remained steady, although practices and hospitals don't seem to want to grow or expand their programs. While more organizations are recognizing that telehealth can help ensure continuity of care and enhance the in-person care being delivered, there is still work to do to fully optimize telehealth to extract its full value."
The report findings are based on a national survey conducted in September 2022 of 75 physician practice leaders and 95 health system executives. Among those surveyed, were a representation of primary care and pediatric practices, independent specialty and multi-specialty medical groups, community hospitals, privately owned hospitals and small health systems
For more information please view the complete report, Telehealth in 2023 – Predictions and Insights for the Year Ahead.
About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Livongo. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.
