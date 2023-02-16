TMCnet News
NEW STUDY: Montana Drivers 5x More Likely to Be in a Fatal Crash on Christmas and New Year's Eve
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research undertaken by The Insurance Bulletin maps the incidence of fatalities on Christmas day and New Year's Eve to prepare drivers in the U.S. as they head out on the road at the end of the year.
The American Automobile Association estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more from December 23 to January 2. According to the association, 2022 will be the third busiest year for holiday travel since 2000 when they began tracking holiday travel.
More people on the road means more accidents and tragically, more fatalities. The Insurance Bulletin used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) on fatal accidents from 2016 to 2020 and U.S. Census data on a county and state level to examine where there were greater incidences of fatal car crashes based on population. The greatest incidence of Christmas and New Year's Eve fatalities controlled for poplation were in Alaska, Florida, North Dakota and Oregon. These were our key findings:
SOURCE: The Insurance Bulletin
SOURCE The Insurance Bulletin
