New Inclusively Survey Takes a Comprehensive Look at the Impact of Long COVID in the Workplace
Inclusively, a technology platform that empowers employers with the accommodation insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent, today released new data showing the impact of long COVID on U.S. workers. The results bring to light the immense effects the disease wreaks upon individuals and families; dramatic disparities in the workplace experience and outcomes of minority populations; the confusion many workers and employers have about the disease and its status as a condition covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); and the inconsistencies with which organizations are informing employees about company policy, programs and other resources that may be beneficial. The survey was conducted by nonprofit health literacy organization Health Literacy Media. Click here to view the full report.
Long COVID is Impacting Employees' Ability to Work
Long COVID typically presents as a combination of physical, mental and cognitive symptoms. These include fatigue, memory issues or "brain fog", and challenges with focusing on tasks. Trouble breathing, fatigue, dizziness and mobility are the most common physical ramifications being experienced by survey respondents.
Employees Don't Understand Their Rights and Options - And It May Be That Employers Don't Either
Some of the most surprising findings of the study are the impact of an organization's size on its employees' understanding of long COVID and its status under the ADA.
"We are seeing more and more job seekers that require workplace accommodations to manage a long COVID diagnosis," said Charlotte Dales, Co-Founder and CEO, Inclusively. "As we navigate this new normal, we hope this study is able t shed some light on how long COVID is impacting employees, and provide some best practices and strategies for employers who are invested in supporting and retaining their workers that are actively managing long COVID symptoms."
Workers from Marginalized Communities Are Not Able to Access Workplace Accommodations Equitably
The dramatic disparity in the infection rates, death rates, and unemployment rates of those in marginalized communities reported throughout the pandemic was highlighted in stark contrast in this survey. Among respondents who shared why they had not asked for formal accommodations:
Key Actions for Employers
Inclusively is hosting a live panel discussion on Thursday, December 15 at 2 PM Eastern, featuring its Co-Founder and CEO, Charlotte Dales, as well as report contributors Catina O'Leary, PhD, LMSW, President and CEO at Health Literacy Media and Michael Cleveland, FLMI, ARA, AIRC, President of Advisory Services at Brown & Brown Absence Services Group. Panelists will deep dive into the key findings and recommendations from the report. Click here to register for the panel session.
Click here to learn more about the impact of long COVID on employees and the workplace.
