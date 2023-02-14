[December 13, 2022] New release of Census Segments as the Best Audience Management Solution Built on the Data Warehouse

Census extends data warehouse-native marketing with powerful visual segmentation to activate target audience segments without coding or SQL. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census, the leading reverse ETL platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today introduced Census Segments 2.0, the latest version of Census Segments which enables marketers to build complex audience segments without coding or SQL. Census Segments 2.0 includes powerful visual segmentation that makes it easy for marketers to filter across object and event relationships and keep all their marketing tools up to date. Census enables marketing teams to activate the most complete source of truth for customer data in the organization – the data warehouse – unlike legacy CDPs which create another costly silo of data. "We have known for some time that the traditional martech stack actually prevents marketers from doing their best work and achieving their goals," said Boris Jabes of Census. "Uploading .CSV files is time-consuming and lacks important data context. The data warehouse is the best source of truth for customer data – data that can help marketing teams do their job better and faster – if only the could access it. We created Segments to help marketers leverage all the customer data in the warehouse, so they have a single source of truth that is always current."



Census is a data activation platform that enables marketing teams to access first-party data directly from the data warehouse, build complex segmentation logic, and sync that data to any marketing or advertising tool without having to write code. Segments are also dynamic and automatically updated, so marketing audiences are always fresh and current. Any marketer can now create audience segments to slice-and-dice and build subsets across the company's entire dataset. Marketers can quickly point-and-click to filter on a combination of both object properties and events, such as users that work for companies in specific geographies, or users who created a subscription between 30-90 days ago.

"My product team requested a bunch of segments, and I created all of them in 15 minutes with Census Segments," said Moss Pauly, Senior Product Manager at Zip Co. Census developed Segments to help marketers hyper-personalize outreach at scale. Segments can be rapidly spun up for different types of marketing campaigns, such as: Winback campaigns – Filter user data on lifetime spending, subscription status, purchases, email clicks, or other criteria to re-engage previous customers. It's easy to use Segments to build audiences of high-value customers based on historical interactions.

– Filter user data on lifetime spending, subscription status, purchases, email clicks, or other criteria to re-engage previous customers. It's easy to use Segments to build audiences of high-value customers based on historical interactions. Exclusion lists – Use Segments to set up dynamic exclusions so that once a customer makes a purchase or downloads an app, they are no longer targeted to receive ads.

– Use Segments to set up dynamic exclusions so that once a customer makes a purchase or downloads an app, they are no longer targeted to receive ads. Lookalike audience campaigns – Build audience segments of your best customers and sync them to Facebook, Google, or other advertising platforms to find similar audience targets. Census Segments is powered by Census Entities , which is a new product that helps data teams define and expose their most important business objects in the warehouse. Entities enable business teams to use the best data immediately for segments or syncs, so they can self-serve data without a single line of code. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com/segments. About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-release-of-census-segments-as-the-best-audience-management-solution-built-on-the-data-warehouse-301699707.html SOURCE Census

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]