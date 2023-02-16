[December 12, 2022] New Celeb in V-town: Brendan O'Connell Joins Vehere's Board

Vehere, a leading provider of cyber network intelligence solutions, established in 2006, is ecstatic to announce that Brendan O'Connell, a dynamic global product and engineering leader in the cybersecurity domain, has joined Vehere's Board. He has held prominent positions at some of the biggest names in technology like Illusive, Forescout Technologies Inc., and Cisco to name a few and his forte lies in product management. Brendan's association with Vehere comes at an opportune moment when the company is aggressively indulging in amping up its global expansion strategy by swiftly spreading its footprint across many countries. With a career spanning over 25 years along with a boatload of knowledge and expertise in Product and Engineering leadership roles, Brendan will be a game-changer in augmenting Vehere's initiatives to be the most trusted and sought-after company when one thinks of cyber security solutions. As a key player in the cybersecurity industry, Vehere's advanced Network and Detection Response solution empowers governments and enterpriss with actionable intelligence and ensures efficient protection against cyber-attacks. Vehere is on a mission to elevate global cyber situation awareness in a hyper-connected world.



"Vehere has an impeccable reputation in the market, thanks to our incredible product, and we are making it greater with Brendan on board," said Praveen Jaiswal, the company's founder. "Collaborating with a global leader of such caliber, we are confident that Brendan's inclusion in the board will be a landmark in Vehere's meteoric rise in the industry." Brendan, who was also enthusiastic about his new endeavors with Vehere, shared his thoughts. "I'm excited and honored to be joining the Vehere team as an Advisor," said Brendan O'Connell. "Vehere's accomplishments in the National Security arena have been impressive. They've solved some difficult problems integrating Network Forensics and Network Detection and Response in applications where the stakes are as high as it gets, and accuracy and scale are fundamental to success. Continuing to develop those capabilities for a broader audience in the private sector is an important mission, and one I'm proud to be able to assist them with."

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and Kolkata with a presence in major cities including Dallas, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

