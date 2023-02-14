TMCnet News
|
New Entertainment Attraction with "Ninjas" in Japan; Explore Japan with Multilingual Voices with a Ninja Theme; AR Tourism Content "Path of the Japanese NINJA" Launched - Avex Entertainment
Avex Entertainment Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Japan Ninja Council, will launch the Path of the Japanese NINJA, a multilingual tourism content that travels around Japan with voice and music, with a theme centering on ninjas.
The content focuses on various Japanese ninja media, including "Ninja Warrior" and "Naruto," which are popular overseas, and aims to provide a broad overview of Japan's nature, culture, and climate through the eyes of a ninja. Overseas visitors to Japan can use the Sound Augmented Reality Format (SARF) voice AR application to enjoy the experience of touring around 196 voice spots located by GPS throughout Japan, using ninja navigation.
The "Path of the NINJA" consists of four routes: the Kyoto Route, which takes visitors to Japan's representative ancient capitals, Kyoto and Nara, and the merchant city of Osaka; the Kumano Route, which takes visitors to Japan's oldest historical sites, including the World Heritage Kumano Kodo Trail and Ise Jingu Shrine; the Central Japan Route, which traverses the great nature that straddles the center of Japan from Nagoya to Tokyo; and the Tokai Route, which passes Kamakura and Mount Fuji and follows Japan's main travel artery. By completing each route, you will be able to enjoy different spiritual features, nature, and culture through the use of multilingual audio guides.
In addition, with the aim of raising awareness of the "Path of the NINJA" globally and promoting "NINJA Tourism", we have welcomed Ryan Kaji, the world-renowned kid YouTuber, as its ambassador, and have released an original video that introduces the appeal of the NINJA route. (https://ninja-project.jp/tourism/)
The service is available by downloading the app from:
More information about the Path of the NINJA can be found below.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005549/en/
04/08/2009
11/12/2009
02/22/2010
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/14/23
Time: 3:45-4:15pm
How to Maintain IT Security Assurance in an Age Increasing Cyber Risk
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 9:00-9:45am
Effective Collaboration from Anywhere â€“ Making Hybrid Work
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 12:30-1:15pm