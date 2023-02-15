TMCnet News
New Talkdesk Research Reveals the Trends to Watch in Retail CX
Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today released a new Talkdesk Research™ report, The Future of Retail Customer Service: Interactive and Unified. The findings indicate that despite the current economic outlook, retailers are investing in customer experience (CX) tools to drive revenue (58%) and evolving their customer service approach to deliver more interactive, unified engagements. The report offers a view into the top industry priorities for customer service and addresses the roadblocks to delivering these experiences.
"For too long, many brands have deprioritized differentiation through service. What is promising to see is the pivot from cost reduction being a top consideration for CX investments. Instead, brands now understand the strategic importance of engaging service experiences as a way to drive growth and retention," said Shannon Flanagan, vice president of retail and consumer goods, Talkdesk. "While they're committed to push beyond transactional and reactive customer service, their efforts are being stymied by talent and technology challenges. The latest Talkdesk Research highlights the shifts in priorities and demonstrates ways brands can reach their CX goals today."
Customer loyalty will be fostered by interactive engagement across channels
Although customer acquisition still ranks high in the list of desired outcomes, CX professionals across industries point to customer retention as the new North Star. To successfully drive shopper loyalty, brands must cultivate deeper relationships with customers, investing in channels that allow ongoing, interactive engagement.
A shortage in customer-facing staff calls for rethinking customer service enablement
Retail attrition rates have worsened as a result of the "Great Resignation." Survey participants cite this as the most significant hurdle to achieving their customer service ambitions. It is imperative, therefore, that retailers equip and empower staff to provide high-quality, engaging support to customers and connect that with meaningful career growth.
Creating a connected, interactive, and unique customer journey requires fully integrating channels and bridging gaps in data collection and use. Notably, nine in 10 retailers (86%) describe their customer engagement channels as not fully integrated.
For more on the survey findings and recommendations on next steps, download The Future of Retail Customer Service: Interactive and Unified.
Methodology
The Talkdesk Research quantitative online survey was conducted in October 2022 across 11 global markets including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Brazil, and Mexico. Responses were collected from 303 CX professionals employed by retail and e-commerce organizations with more than 200 full-time employees. CX professionals represented leadership and management for customer service, CX operations, and contact center agents. The margin of error for the study has been calculated at 6% using a 95% confidence interval.
About Talkdesk
Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.
Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc.
