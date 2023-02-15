TMCnet News
New Trialjectory Data Shows Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Patients More Likely to Seek Clinical Trial Options Prior to Treatment for Advanced Disease
Poster Presentation Took Place at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory ("the Company''), an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute more patient-centric clinical trials, announced today new data showing that triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients are more likely to seek clinical trial options for their disease compared to other subtypes and, in advanced disease setting, sooner and prior to treatment compared to patients with non-triple-negative breast cancer. The findings were presented as part of a poster at this year's San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).
TNBC is an aggressive form of breast cancer associated with poor prognosis and accounts for 10 to 15 percent of all breast cancers. Chemotherapy remains the standard of care, with limited clinical benefit. Key findings from the presentation, which looked at TNBC patients who signed up for Trialjectory's platform compared with non-TNBC patients, include:
"When patients are diagnosed with TNBC, their treatment options in the clinic are limited, and the chance that the disease comes back is much higher," said Avital Gaziel, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Trialjectory. "Our data suggests that the more aggressive the cancer diagnosis is, the more likely that patients will start searching for clinical trial options earlier and, in the case f TNBC, prior to standard treatment. This may reflect the lack of effective standard-of-care treatments for TNBC, as well as the motivation to avoid chemotherapy. These patients need experimental treatments that could change their futures and save their lives."
Dr. Gaziel continued, "The strength of the Trialjectory platform is that it allows us to understand not just the clinical and pathological aspects of a diverse patient population's diagnoses but also directly link those parameters to their thoughts, motivations and barriers to treatment. The data also allows us to quantify what other studies haven't been able to demonstrate – a meaningful difference in how patients suffering from aggressive or later-stage cancers make treatment decisions compared with others. This knowledge enables Trialjectory to find the right clinical trials for patients and make these trials accessible to all, as well as help the pharmaceutical industry to better understand what drives patients to make the choices that they do when battling cancer for optimizing clinical trial design."
About Trialjectory
