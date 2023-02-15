TMCnet News
New Pure Storage Survey Details the Critical Impact of IT on Global Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
Nearly 9 out of 10 sustainability program directors say companies cannot reach sustainability goals without significantly reducing energy usage of technology infrastructure
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, in partnership with Wakefield Research, released a new report identifying the critical impact of IT on environmental sustainability and the challenges present in addressing the urgent and growing demands for IT to be accountable drivers of change.
The new report, "Drivers of Change: Pure Storage IT Sustainability Impact Survey 2022," examines the opportunities for IT professionals to collaborate with enterprise sustainability directors to navigate reductions in the environmental footprint of their organizations.
Survey Highlights:
The "Drivers of Change" survey, fielded among 1,000 sustainability program directors, saw consistent results across global markets, including the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. Report highlights include:
Industry Significance:
Data centers currently account for 1% of global electricity consumption today. The World Economic Forum estimates that digitization generated 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 alone, however, if brought to scale digital technologies could reduce emissions by 20% by 2050.
Data centers and digitization play an undeniably important part in any corporate sustainability strategy. While sustainability managers are working towards meeting critical environmental goals, they can't do so without more sustainable IT infrastructure marked by high efficiency, scalability, and simplicity.
As a result, there is a tremendous opportunity for IT professionals to help their organizations make strides in reducing ther environmental footprint. By building and adopting sustainable technology infrastructure, supported by innovative, efficient, and scalable IT vendors, IT teams have the potential to make a significant and immediate impact through technology engineered to use significantly lower power, lower cooling, and far less waste.
Executive Insight:
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.
