[December 06, 2022] New York Life Partners with Human API to Further Support Consumers in the Life Insurance Purchase Experience

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading provider of digital health data innovation and solutions, to continue to streamline and simplify the life insurance purchase experience. Powered by Human API's Health Intelligence Platform, New York Life, with applicant consent and in full compliance with HIPAA regulations, will retrieve consumer mediated electronic health records (EHRs) in the form of normalized digital health data. Replacing traditional, manual methods of obtaining medical records with more easily accessible digital forms brings additional speed, transparency, and efficiency to the life insurance underwriting process. With this partnership, New York Life will expand its access to machine-readable health data which will further advance the company's efforts to improve the consumer experience when purchasing life insurance. "New York Life's efforts to increasingly remove friction from the life insurance purchase process over the last several years have involved achievements in digitizing, improving data resources, and automating," said Ari Roy, head of New York Life's Strategic Solutions Group. "This innovative work in the electronic health record space, including our latest partnership with Human API, is an important part of New York Life's overall mission to enable consumers to obtain the financial security they need in a faster and more efficient way." "Like New York Life, we at Human API understand that digital health data is the future of the life insurance industry and believe strongly in the opportunities, actionable insights, and efficiencies that come from its implementation," said Andrei Pop, Chief Executive Officer of Human API. "We will continue to innovate to bring our partners the foremost solutions in health data for underwriting and customer experience transformations." About New York Life New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.







1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

About Human API Human API's Health Intelligence Platform connects and converts health data into actionable intelligence that accelerates underwriting, improves placement rates, and creates better customer experiences. The company's platform is powered by a robust and comprehensive data network which includes access to electronic health records (EHR) networks, health information exchanges (HIEs), patient portals, and traditional APS retrieval partners. Coupled with smart evidence orchestration capabilities that optimize for the best data retrieval paths and a reporting engine that presents useful information to underwriters at the right time, Human API's solution is helping leading carriers easily access and use health data to transform underwriting and customer experiences. To learn more, visit HumanAPI.co. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005233/en/

