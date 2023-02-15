TMCnet News
New Report Reveals Nonprofit Priorities for 2023
Fundraising professionals shared their 2022 successes, challenges, and how they're planning for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising technology, today released their new report: The 2023 Fundraising Outlook: Insights for Nonprofit Planning & Prioritization. In this year's annual survey, findings from 890 fundraising professionals provided insights into where organizations found success in 2022, common challenges, and what they're prioritizing in 2023 as they create their fundraising strategies.
"The nonprofits that are listening to what donors have to say about event format preferences are seeing the greatest success," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "Our data shows that 80% of organizations who held all in-person or hybrid fundraising events with some virtual elements reported being in line with or raising more than their 2022 event fundraising goals. As nonprofits prepare for 2023 and prioritize donor acquisition, organizations who haven't typically relied on formats like DIY fundraising, hybrid peer-to-peer events, or auctions with a virtual component should consider experimenting with these wide-reaching formats to provide optionality and engage wider audiences."
Key findings include:
About OneCause
OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4.9 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
