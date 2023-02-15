[December 05, 2022] New Relic Recognized as 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability among Global and Large Enterprises

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced the company has been named Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring and Observability among Global and Large Enterprises. The distinction is based on feedback and ratings from IT operations (ITOps), site reliability engineers (SREs), cloud and platform ops, application developers, and product owners who have experience purchasing, implementing, and using New Relic. Customer ratings put New Relic in the top leadership category, with the Customer Choice distinction among Global and Large Enterprises. As of November 15, 2022, New Relic maintains an all-time overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 from nearly 1,400 verified customers, with 90% of customers recommending the platform. New Relic has one the highest percentage of 5.0 star ratings (64%) among APM and observability vendors. "We remain devoted to giving engineering teams a source of truth for making decisions with data across the entire software stack and the software lifecycle," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "We are honored that our customers continue to recommend us as the platform to keep their businesses running smoothly so they can thrive and innovate. We believe this recognition is proof that companies gain more value from our all-in-one observability platform with more than 30 capabilities and predictable consumption pricing." As every company becomes a software company, engineers in every industry are using New Relic to gather real-time insights and trending data about the performance of their software so they can be more resilient and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Only New Relic provides an all-in-one platform that is built as a unified experience, giving customers access to a telemetry cloud for all metrics, events, logs, and traces; powerful full-stack analysis tools; and predictable usage-based pricing. New Relic is praised by customers for its ease of use, integrated tool set, and visibility into the entire technology stack. Notable review quotes: "A fantastic integrated tool set providing observability at every level from infrastructure to end user experience, with a strong community and support, with tools that work with a variety of popular frameworks and the APIs needed to enable more. New Relic provides solid tools to gather and correlate basic metrics to real end-user experiences, adding a lot of value for tracing actual issues. The ease of writing queries in NRQL allows teams with limited knowledge of the tool to generate queries that speak to their own concerns and needs. Real-time data, flexible, query based thresholding, and smart deviation detection combine to reduce noise and time required to configure reasonable, actionable alerting. Our app teams live inside their dashboards." -Senior Systems Engineer, IT Services "New Relic has caught major issues within our platform before they spiraled out of control, as well as gave us the analytics on how to prevent them in the future. It is a fantastic tool for monitoring, and provides enough data to be a one stop shop for every engineer building software." -Principal Software Engineer, Miscellaneous "Great tool - versatile, easy to use and set up. New Relic gives us great observability over all products, in cloud and on prem. We're able to centralize our metrics into a central location allowing all operational teams to get a full view of all services across all platforms" -Head of Cloud and Infrastructure, Retail "New Relic is an essential tool for any company that works with microservices. It helps you monitor all your services in one single place. You can create dashboards, and alerts and be notified on Slack that an incident is occurring with any of your services." -Administrative, Retail "New Relic has a dashboard that provides a clear understanding of the whole system's performance, and its essential function is to help us quickly understand the potential source of application issues and debug to find solutions. New Relic has an algorithm agent that digs through applications and provides in-depth analysis and insights that are crucial to analyzing the performance bottleneck." -Data Center Infrastructure Engineer, Manufacturing



Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005191/en/

