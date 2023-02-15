[December 05, 2022] New Republic Partners Opens Office in Pawley's Island, South Carolina to Expand Reach to Clients in the Carolinas and the Southeast

New Republic Partners announced today the opening of a wealth advisory office in Pawley's Island, South Carolina. Lee Tiller will lead the office and serve as a wealth advisor. Tiller, a native of Georgetown, South Carolina, will work with ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the rapidly growing coastal areas of the Carolinas and the Southeast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006062/en/ Lee G. Tiller, Client Advisor, New Republic Partners (Photo: Business Wire) This office is part of the firm's plans to focus on high-growth areas in the Southeast and to strengthen its reach to permanent and seasonal wealthy residents in coastal areas. "The coastal areas of North Carolina and South Carolina are attracting rapid growth of affluent families and individuals, and we want to be a part of that positive growth experience," said Tom Hoops, chief executive officer at New Republic Partners. "This new office will extend our firm's reach to families and institutions who join with us to access the powerful invetment platform and wealth advisory solutions we provide."



Tiller brings expertise in wealth advisory solutions and investment management. His past experience includes client advisory roles at Harbor Financial Group and Wells Fargo Advisors. "Lee is a valuable addition to our client advisory team," Hoops said. "His experience working with families and individuals with complex wealth portfolios will benefit our team serving the coast of North Carolina and the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions of South Carolina."

New Republic Partners is an innovative investment management and wealth advisory firm offering clients the expertise, resources and scale of a multi-billion-dollar family office. Clients benefit from access to elite wealth strategies and investment opportunities usually reserved for large institutional investors. The firm offers bespoke asset-class-specific fund offerings, customized portfolios, complex planning, and the expertise and experience of a successful and seasoned investment management, wealth advisory and credit solutions team. "I look forward to joining New Republic Partners because I believe the firm's unique combination of wealth strategies, investment solutions and planning capabilities can bring tremendous benefits to wealthy individuals and families as well as endowments and foundations," Tiller said. New Republic Partners was founded by a group of experienced financial executives and two prominent family offices, including the Belk-Pilon and Springs-Close-Bowles family interests. The firm has achieved notable success, attracting clients throughout the Southeast and nation with an innovative platform for ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals as well as endowments and foundations. About New Republic Partners New Republic Partners is an innovative investment management and wealth advisory firm serving successful individuals, families, endowments and foundations. Our clients benefit from access to investment opportunities usually reserved for large institutional investors and the expertise and experience of a successful and seasoned investment management, wealth advisory and portfolio planning solutions team. The firm is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and serves clients across the U.S. More information is available at www.newrepublicpartners.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006062/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]