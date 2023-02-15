[December 05, 2022] New Aviva program invests $3 million for EV chargers in under-served communities

Charged for Change will bring charging infrastructure to nine Canadian communities that are

ready to transition to electric vehicles but lack infrastructure TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada announced today a $3 million partnership with Earth Day Canada that will deliver Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for public use in at least nine under-served communities across Canada. Assessing those most in need, Aviva Canada will assist, in cooperation with the local municipality and utility supplier, to help level the playing field and remove barriers to EV adoption. Interested communities will be able to submit applications via the Charged for Change homepage from January 3, 2023, and until March 22, 2023.1 "We are extremely proud at Aviva that as part of our company's overall climate commitments, we have been able to identify a specific pain point in terms of EV adoption and take direct action to address that. This program will make a difference in communities where EV adoption isn't currently viewed as a realistic option," said Aviva CEO Jason Storah. A new survey commissioned by Aviva found a direct correlation between awareness and availability of EV charging infrastructure and Canadians' confidence and readiness to transition to electric vehicles. Aviva's survey of Ontarians by Pollara Research showed: Only 1/3 of Ontarians are confident that an EV can meet their day-to-day needs.





It's considerably lower in communities of less than 50,000 population, where only 23 per cent are confident EVs can meet their day-to-day needs and only 18 per cent of residents have access to charging options.





Regionally, EV confidence is highest in densely populated areas in the 905 and the GTA/416, and lowest in Northern and Eastern Ontario . Through Aviva's new program with Earth Day Canada – Charged for Change – communities can self-identify their need for EV charging stations and apply for funding to receive 6-10 Level 2 chargers for their community. Nine communities will be selected over three years, starting with three communities in Ontario in 2023. "Globally, we are seeing the consequences of climate change and the need to address its effects is now. One of the many ways we can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. We're happy to have the support of Aviva Canada to help Canadians in under-served communities access infrastructure and take charge for a sustainable future," said Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director, Earth Day Canada. Beyond the Charged for Change initiative, Aviva has also introduced a new EV insurance solution that offers customers up to 10 per cent2 off their premium when they insure an EV. Earlier this year, Aviva contributed $250,000 towards Project Arrow - Canada's first-built EV vehicle - in support of the Canadian automotive industry's journey towards a more sustainable, zero-emissions future. About Aviva Canada Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in safer communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads, which uses data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world. For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.









