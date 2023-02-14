TMCnet News
New and Future Unicorns, H1 2022 Report - Strong Tailwind with Respect to Multiple Theme like AI, ML Adoption for Multiple Applications by Startups is Expected to Create Several Future Unicorns
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New and Future Unicorns Update, H1 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America saw creation of 126 unicorns in H1 2022, compared to 324 unicorns in 2021 (full year).APAC saw creation of 35 unicorns in H1 2022 compared to 103 during 2021 (full year).
Out of the 35 unicorns from APAC for 2022 so far, India & China accounted for 69%, with India minting 17 and followed by China with 7 new unicorns. Out of 127 Startups that turned Unicorns in 1Q2022, 59 Startups were predicted by the publisher's Unicorn Prediction Model Out of 85 Startups that turned Unicorns in 2Q2022, 41 Startups were predicted by the publisher's Unicorn Prediction Model Overall, out of 212 Startups which turned Unicorns in 1H2022, 100 Startups were correctly predicted by our ML Model, thereby achieving an accuracy rate of more than 45%
Strong tailwind with respect to Multiple theme like AI, Machine learning adoption for multiple applications by Startups is expected to create several future Unicorns. Whether to automate tasks or assist financial institutions in fraud detection and prevention or provide new generation medical and biotech solutions, startups are harnessing the disruptive power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning to capture opportunities in all the sectors. A whole raft of innovative startups with cutting-edge expertise spanning sectors are predicted to become tomorrow's unicorns.
The startup ecosystem, which was on a unicorn creation spree last year, is currently facing funding crunch as investors are looking for sustainable business models, valuations and a path to profitability amid the volatile market conditions. A total of 212 unicorns were created in H1 2022, a decline of ~15% compared to H1 2021.
212 Startups that became Unicorns in 1H2022
