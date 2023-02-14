TMCnet News
|
New McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards to Recognize Innovative, Inventive and Inspiring Educators
Nominations for inaugural Pathfinder Awards to be accepted through February 15th at www.mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global education company McGraw Hill announced today the establishment of a new awards program that will recognize educators from PreK-12, higher education and post-graduate institutions for innovative and inventive teaching that helps learners succeed.
The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards will honor three educators in 2023, one from each category of PreK-12, higher education and post-graduate, with each winner receiving a $5,000 cash prize. Nominations are being accepted now!
For more information, rules and to submit a nomination, visit: www.mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards
The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards seek to identify educators who are:
"Everything we do at McGraw Hill is designed to support educators and learners in new and inventive ways, and we're honored to celebrate educators who are moving us forward," said CEO Simon Allen. "We hope our McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards inspire others to envision what's possible by transforming teaching and learning."
The deadline for nominations for this year's program is February 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET with winners to be announced in Spring 2023.
McGraw Hill
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mcgraw-hill-pathfinder-awards-to-recognize-innovative-inventive-and-inspiring-educators-301689625.html
SOURCE McGraw Hill
11/16/2010
11/05/2013
06/04/2009
Solutions Showcase
Date: 2/14/23
Time: 2:45-3:00pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 7:30am-5:00pm
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 2/16/23
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm