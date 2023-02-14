[November 30, 2022] New Boutique Loan Firm, QualiFi LLC, Reports Explosive Growth: Secures $25+ Million for Clients in First Six Months

A Small Pennsylvania Finance Team with Big Bank Reach. WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualiFi LLC announced it had sailed strong into Q4, reporting more than $11+ million in financing in just the month of November. Launching earlier this year, QualiFi's client list quickly grew to include dozens of businesses including a $7.5 million transaction to help a Pennsylvania-based real estate company anchor a larger $33 million, 200-acre revitalization project. QualiFi is helmed by entrepreneur and industry expert, Eddie DeAngelis, and specializes in verticals of small-large and mid-market financing on the debt side, up to $20 million dollars. "We had an amazing start to Q4, breaking all previous funding records over the past 10 years and secured $13+ million in just the last 5 1/2 weeks," said Eddie DeAngelis, Founder and CEO. "Jason Maury, our Vice President, and I are especially proud of our referral partner relationships with banks, credit unions, accountants and CPA firms –trusting QualiFi with their largest asset: their clients." These partnerships comprise of more than 50% of QualiFi's $25+ million in business financing. "Our management team's energy is second to none, and with decades of experience between us, our approach is multifaceted: we combine the best in technology, Salesforce CRM, software, phone systems, seamless integrations, lender APIs, and other systems to guide and shape our operations. But we never lose sight of the people who drive our company forward. We cherish them the most because we're building a family culture here – one that leads to all these successes. Our vibe attracts our tribe." "And business loans and lines of credit are just the beginning for us," said DeAngelis. "We are excited to be launching a new vertical in December: offering crdit card processing with zero fees to our clients. Not only will we be saving them money every month on their credit card processing, but will provide an efficient platform, offering clients multiple options to pay invoices with one click - making it easier than ever to get paid, along with speeding up those accounts receivables challenges!"



QualiFi LLC – Quality Business Finance

Personal guarantees only required on specific products. Financing for all credit scores, from the 500s to 800+.

Perfect for SMBs, or startups that are 3+ months old.

For the latest QualiFi blogs, articles, and up-to-the-minute program launches, visit them online. And follow QualiFi on social media: LinkedIn. About QualiFi LLC Launched in 2022, QualiFi offers quick and affordable capital to help SMBs of all types meet payrolls, pay off a tax lien, gap late receivables, cover rapid growth with inventory and equipment purchases, leverage opportunities, and/or cover other expenses. Specializing in deals that traditional banks turn away or take too long to process, clients rely on QualiFi when the bank says no. Start a line of credit as a safety net today – QualiFi can help. Learn more at: www.GoQualiFi.com. Media Contact: Edward DeAngelis

