[November 29, 2022] New Relic Releases Add-Ons for AWS Compute Optimizer, AWS Lambda Extensions, and AWS App Runner

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022 support for AWS Compute Optimizer, AWS Lambda Extensions, and AWS App Runner to help engineers troubleshoot workflows and optimize and analyze containerized applications faster, easier, and more efficiently within New Relic's all-in-one platform. With these new integrations, customers reduce tooling and engineering costs while increasing time to market through an expanded set of AWS products and services as part of their overall full-stack observability strategy. As organizations continue to migrate to the cloud, enterprises of every size and industry are realizing that cloud-based observability platforms are powering their engineering teams. In 2020, New Relic announced a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help bring data-driven observability to millions of engineers and developers globally. Time and again, joint customers have benefited from an approach that leverages the open, connected, and programmable capabilities of the New Relic observability platform, enabling them to scale their application and infrastructure operations. "New Relic is thrilled to continue building upon our strategic partnership with AWS. By combining New Relic's industry-leading observability platform with AWS, New Relic helps customers further de-risk and accelerate their cloud migration, modernization, and workload optimization initiatives on the cloud," said New Relic GVP of Global Alliances and Channels Riya Shanmugam. "We're committed to pushing the leading edge of innovation with AWS, simplifying observability in cloud environments, and supporting even bigger efficiency gains." The new AWS product support includes: AWS Compute Optimizer . New Relic allows customers to evaluate rightsizing recommendations, configure enhanced infrastructure metrics, and streamline migration to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances powered by AWS Graviton processors. New Relic helps customers understand the rightsizing effects on their applications and end-user experience, allowing quick feedback on cost-saving efforts.

AWS Lambda Extensions. In the past, AWS allowed third-party tools like New Relic to ingest AWS Lambda logs directly to reduce cloud spend, saving costs for New Relic customers. AWS has now extended this functionality to all telemetry data types, including metrics, events, and traces. The AWS Lambda telemetry application programming interface (API) makes it simpler for New Relic customers to receive telemetry about AWS Lambda function invocation, such as runtime, tags, max memory, and timeout, enabling in-context visibility and speedng up application development.

In the past, AWS allowed third-party tools like New Relic to ingest AWS Lambda logs directly to reduce cloud spend, saving costs for New Relic customers. AWS has now extended this functionality to all telemetry data types, including metrics, events, and traces. The AWS Lambda telemetry application programming interface (API) makes it simpler for New Relic customers to receive telemetry about AWS Lambda function invocation, such as runtime, tags, max memory, and timeout, enabling in-context visibility and speedng up application development. AWS App Runner. Customers can now use New Relic to monitor and optimize containerized applications, ensure they perform as expected, and validate that the App Runner service was deployed correctly. New Relic also collects metrics, events, and logs for complete visibility into containerized applications, providing users with telemetry to increase uptime and reliability.



"Our architecture contains above 200 microservices running on AWS. If something were to ever go wrong or we experience an issue, my team would need to find the issue quickly to put out what we at Gett term as 'fires,'" said Gett Global Support Manager Dani Konstantinovski. "With New Relic capabilities we can identify the problem, understand exactly what services were affected, what's the reason, and what we need to do to resolve it. New Relic gives us this observability - it helps us to provide better service for our customers."

The three new offerings are the latest in New Relic and AWS's five-year strategic collaboration agreement, which has also featured New Relic for Startups on AWS Activate Console, New Relic for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) with AWS Fargate, and Pixie on Amazon EKS. New Relic continues to add additional features available to all of its AWS customers without additional per-host costs. For more information, visit www.newrelic.com.

