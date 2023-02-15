[November 29, 2022] New White Paper From Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing Reveals Increased Resident and Staff Satisfaction With Dining Robots

At a time when senior-living communities nationwide are looking for creative ways to provide even better experiences for their residents, despite the challenges brought about by staffing shortages, a new white paper says that one answer may be found in applying a high-tech solution for a high-touch impact: robot servers in the dining rooms. The report, issued by the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing (FPCIW) and freely available for download on its website, reports on how dining robots enhanced dining operations while improving the experience for both residents and staff during a 90-day pilot program at two California Front Porch communities. The pilot resulted in positive impacts at both San Francisco Towers in San Francisco and Casa de Mañana in La Jolla with nearly two out of three residents (65.4%) saying that the robots improved their overall dining experience and over half (51.2%) feeling that the robots allowed the staff servers to spend more quality time with the diners. "One of the more important findings was that using the robots allowed more quality time for residents and staff to connect, thereby boosting overall satisfaction for everyone and achieving one of the major goals of this program," said Davis Park, vice president of FPCIW. "Among other benefits noted by pilot participants and detailed in the white paper include faster service; improved employee safety and wellbeing; and enhanced employee recruitment, retention and morale." The "Servi's" robots developed by Bear Robotics are equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence software that features spatial mapping and self-driving. They can autonomously carry food, drinks and dirty dishes between the kitchen and resident dining areas, automatically adjusting their paths to avoid obstacles. The 41-inch tall by 17-inch wide robots are capable of multiple operations such as food delivery, bussing, hosting, patrol and party modes. Each robot can carry five to seven entrees depending on plate size, and adjustable speeds allow for the robot to be custom fitted for each environment.



"The robots are intended not to replace but to work alongside humans to help address staffing challenges first experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and simultaneously to elevate the customer experience," said Kari Olson, president of FPCIW. "We're pleased that efforts to continue the use of the dining robots beyond the pilot have been supported by the communities, and we look forward to bringing this technology to other Front Porch communities." The Bear Robotics pilot program builds on an existing portfolio of successful FPCIW projects in artificial intelligence and robotics including the center's work with Voice First solutions and robotic pets. Through these and other initiatives, FPCIW has developed a national reputation for seeing how the right combination of new ideas and great technology can help individuals live their best lives, particularly as they age. Toward that end, the center collaborates with older adults and staff to pilot promising ideas, collect research data, evaluate the outcomes, and then share their findings within the senior services field to promote innovation and increase the adoption of technologies.

Consistent with that mission, the new white paper on Bear Robotics includes an overview of the pilot program findings; the value proposition of dining robots; qualitative and quantitative results of resident and employee surveys; and suggestions on how to introduce, market and launch this program in senior living. About the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing The Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing (FPCIW) is part of Front Porch, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit providers of retirement living, active adult and affordable housing communities. In collaboration with innovative partner organizations, the FPCIW pilots innovative solutions to solve real-world problems and meet the needs of older adults. Learn about FPCIW's work by reading its impact stories. The FPCIW is the signature program of Humanly Possible®, Front Porch's commitment to cause-based innovation and dedication to doing everything humanly possible to creatively meet needs now and in the future. For more information visit www.fpciw.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005370/en/

