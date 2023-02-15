[November 23, 2022] New CyberLink Report Finds Over 131 Million Americans Use Facial Recognition Daily and Nearly Half of Them to Access Three Applications or More Each Day

CyberLink, a pioneer of AI and creator of FaceMe®, a leading facial recognition technology, released today the first edition of its ground breaking report entitled FaceMe | Face of the Future, unveiling high levels of consumer adoption of facial recognition, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, for multiple mobile applications and consumer venues including airports, banks and medical offices. The report informs businesses of the many other ways consumers would like to use this technology, provided it's secure, is used with their consent, and addresses their privacy concerns. The report, which polled 2,455 Americans, reveals: Roughly 176 million Americans use facial recognition, 132 million of them use their face on at least one application per day, with 75% of 18- to 34-year-olds having adopted the technology and 57% of this age group using it daily.

Of the people who use facial recognition, unlocking their phone, laptop or other personal computer is the most common use at 68%, followed by 51% using it to log-in to an app on a phone (i.e., healthcare portal or ticketing app)

Beyond mobile app use, people are most open to facial recognition technology for improved safety at airports (55%), banks (54%), and medical offices (53%) "There's this perception that people are not ready for facial recognition technology, yet, almost all of us are using it every day in one way or another," said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink, the creator of FaceMe. "New use cases for AI-based computer vision and facial recognition are constantly emerging. The explosion of mobile apps, the password nightmare they generated, and the face login solution that followed drove initial adoption in the mass market. Now, many see AI-based automation as a key solution to the current labor crisis. Traditional and online businesses are applying facial recognition to a wide set of activities, ranging from security and access control to self-service, statistics, and the many facets of customer experience. Be ready, there is a lot of facial recognition coming ahead!" The study, conducted online with the third-party research firm YouGov, uncovered not only that consumers are ready for facial recognition use in ew settings, but also that they expect certain guarantees (such as the choice to opt out) in order to support its use. The report and findings can be found at https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/insights/whitepaper/general/731/faceme-facial-recognition-report.



Consumers Most Open to Facial Recognition Technology at Airports, Banks and Medical Offices The data reveals that those Americans willing to opt-in to facial recognition technology in any setting, are most open to facial recognition to improve safety at Airports (55%), banks (54%) and medical offices (53%). Notably, respondents prioritized these same settings when it came to facial recognition to improve convenience and overall enhanced experience. The office (39%), hotels (30%), sports stadiums (29%), public transportation (28%), retail and grocery stores (26%) and restaurants/bars (23%) were all also selected by more than 1 in 5 of these consumers as settings they'd be comfortable opting-in to using facial recognition technology.

Data Protection and Convenience are Top Motivators The highest percentage of those open to using facial recognition technology said they would be open to facial recognition while shopping at a store, eating at a restaurant or traveling if it better protected their data, personal information, and assets (54%). A large portion said they would consider it for improved safety at their home and workplace (42%). Convenience was also important with 45% of those open to using facial recognition in these settings saying they would do so if it reduced time spent waiting in line and 43% saying the same if it allowed them to get what they needed faster and more conveniently. Ensuring proper mask wearing (23%), eliminating human contact (20%), and getting a VIP experience (20%) were all of lesser but not insignificant importance. Generations Differ on Willingness to Adopt Facial Recognition According to the report, facial recognition adoption can vary depending on the demographic. 57% of 18-34-year-old people use some sort of facial recognition at least once a day compared to 40% of people aged 35-54 and 24% of people ages 55 and older. Younger demographics are also more particular than other groups about knowing their face won't be saved or sold (43%; 4-8 points higher than other groups) and being provided with clearly explained signage and terms of conditions (37%; 4-8 points higher than other groups). Once consumers are onboarded onto the technology, 75% used it at least once a day, showing strong endorsement by existing users. The FaceMe | Face of the Future Report is available here.?? Methodology: The total sample size was 2,455 US adults aged 18+. The survey was conducted online between September 6 and September 8, 2022. The figures are weighted and are representative of all US adults (18+). YouGov is registered with the Information Commissioner and abides by and employs members of the British Polling Council. About CyberLink Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005021/en/

