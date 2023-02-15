TMCnet News
New Tech Trends Report From Info-Tech Research Group Highlights 7 Trends UK CIOs Must Anticipate for 2023
Info-Tech's 2023 Tech Trends report reveals emerging opportunities for technology leaders to enhance existing capabilities while protecting their organisations from continued and expected volatility.
LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world moves into a potential economic downturn, technology leaders must help their organisations adapt through emerging technologies while building a protective layer against the risks posed. To prepare leaders for what's to come in 2023, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released its annual technology report. The firm's 2023 Tech Trends report reveals seven data-driven trends and findings based on insights from hundreds of global IT professionals, analysts, and industry experts.
'In an uncertain and changing economic climate, today's CIOs need to focus on the 'crocs closest to the canoe,'' says Ian Tyler-Clarke, Executive Councilor, UK. 'Pulling down the financial shutters is the wrong approach. CIOs must consider investments in the right IT projects to help maintain position against the competition and protect the IT department.'
The report's survey received 813 responses from industry professionals, with over 90% of respondents working in IT departments. The underlying metrics for the 2023 report are diverse, with insights from 16 countries and regions, including Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, and the US, as well as 15 industries including government, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, and retail.
'Last year's report focused on the capabilities organisations would need to compete in a digital economy,' says Brian Jackson, Research Director and one of the principal research leads for the 2023 Tech Trends report. 'For this year, the 2023 Tech Trends report considers how technology leaders can explore new technologies while protecting the organisation from the risks posed. Our research insights expand on the previous year's trends, focusing on how IT can enhance existing capabilities and create new ones while simultaneously considering the volatility of a world dealing with several major crises.'
The survey findings, coupled with exclusive analyst research and expert perspectives, are representative of the wider market and will help to shape CIOs' digital strategic projects for 2023.
'Looking at the trends identified this year, I believe some are more important to the UK region than others,' adds Tyler-Clarke. 'Although the metaverse is still an emerging technology, data and AI are intrinsically linked and essential to understanding your business better and making smarter decisions. However, in the changing economic climate, CIOs must prioritise resources and investments in critical areas. Recession-proofing should be the first focus, as cutting back on inefficient spending while driving emerging technologies will help keep you ahead of the pack. At the same time, maintaining a keen eye on security is imperative, and the drive to Zero-Trust security should be high on that priority list.'
The following seven tech trends and findings have been identified by the firm for the coming year:
Despite the negative signals, most IT professionals expect their budgets will increase in 2023. Fifty-five per cent of respondents anticipate a bigger budget next year; 28% expect an increase between 6% and 15%, and another 8% expect an increase between 16% and 30%. Interestingly, IT professionals in the US are more optimistic than their international counterparts, as 70% expect a budget increase in 2023 compared to 55% for the global average.
The 2023 Tech Trends report also includes insights in the form of case studies from technology experts at organisations such as Cisco, Walmart Canada, Glitch Goods, the Children's Specialized Hospital, Albemarle Corp, and Edgeless Systems.
With offices in the UK, Australia, Canada, and the United States, this report will inform the firm's next major global release, the upcoming CIO Priorities 2023 report. This resource, set to be published in early 2023, will take a deeper dive into the recommended capabilities that will help organisations respond to each emerging trend.
Download and read the full 2023 Tech Trends report for more insights for the year ahead.
To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.
Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact [email protected].
