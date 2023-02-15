TMCnet News
|
New Hilla Release Accelerates Software Development for React Applications With a Java Back-End
TURKU, Finland, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaadin, a provider of web application platforms for Java, is announcing the newest version of its open-source framework, Hilla. Hilla is adding support for React, the most popular JavaScript library for building high-performance front-end applications.
Hilla complements React by providing a platform enabling application teams to create business applications more quickly than with React alone.
It enables developers to:
“Many development teams combine JavaScript/TypeScript on the front end with a Java back end,” said Steven Grandchamp, CEO of Vaadin. “While React is the most popular JavaScript library, developers also recognize that combining React with other tools can further improveproductivity. Hilla provides a complete platform, supported and maintained by Vaadin, that works seamlessly with React, enabling application teams to create business applications more quickly than with React alone.”
The new release of Hilla will be generally available in December 2022. Vaadin offers subscriptions for Hilla that include advanced UI components and enterprise-grade support and maintenance.
For more information, please visit the Vaadin blog: https://vaadin.com/blog/building-a-react-java-app-just-got-faster-with-hilla-1.3
Vaadin Flow for Full-Stack Java Applications
In a September 2022 survey of Vaadin customers, respondents reported that using Vaadin to build a user interface for a Java application saves an average of 46% of development time and 41% of development costs compared to other approaches.
About Vaadin
Contact: Bret Clement [email protected]
02/21/2012
02/08/2009
Keynote Presentation TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 10:30am
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 9:45-10:15am
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 7:00am-7:00pm