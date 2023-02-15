[November 21, 2022] New Tele-Rehab Program to Be Created by H Robotics and CareSpace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H Robotics has announced a partnership with CareSpace to build an all new tele-rehab program for patients with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. The program will be designed for use with rebless™, the H Robotics FDA-registered robotic rehabilitation device for both upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle, and knee. With the new tele-rehab program, patients will use rebless to conduct unified home rehabilitation sessions via the CareSpace virtual therapy platform. CareSpace will connect patients with their care provider online to monitor and conduct better therapy sessions using their rebless device. rebless allows for passive, active-assisted, and resisted motion, so that therapy can be customized based on each individual patient's condition and progress. Eliot Kim, H Robotics Marketing and Operations Manager, states "The partnership between CareSpace and rebless makes a lot of sense for our two companies, and for patients. CareSpace technology hs been shown to dramatically improve the delivery of care, and rebless is well established as a proven rehabilitation tool. Together, we can create customized programs that will play a large role in improving lives."



About H Robotics Established in 2018 and located in Austin, TX, H Robotics is made up of a team of innovators who share a passion for improving lives. H Robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies, developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. These solutions include medical robots and data-driven telemedicine offerings. Learn more at hroboticsus.com.

About CareSpace CareSpace is a tele-rehab solution provider. Their virtual therapy technology supports a provider-driven, patient-recorded rehab program that improves compliance for better outcomes. Through the CareSpace platform, providers are able to assign instructions and record personalized rehab programs. The patient can then record their exercises for clinical review. Learn more at carespace.ai. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tele-rehab-program-to-be-created-by-h-robotics-and-carespace-301684318.html SOURCE H Robotics

