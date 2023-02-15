[November 21, 2022] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET (David Barter, CFO).

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. ET (Bill Staples, CEO).

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. ET (David Barter, CFO). The live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

