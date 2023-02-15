TMCnet News
New Study Reveals Content Governance is a Top Priority for Organizations Managing Critical Data
Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world's largest companies, today released its 2022 Survey Report: Content Management - The Movement to Modernization based on a survey of over 500 corporate IT and line of business professionals across multiple industries in the United States, United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific regions. The report revealed that content and system security are paramount when it comes to content management, with 60% of respondents citing it as the most important feature in a content management solution. The findings also highlight the power and effectiveness of integrated automation to manage data that is not easily quarried or organized.
Business data has become a company's most valuable resource. Once organizations embark on a journey to manage that data, security rightfully becomes the top concern, but respondents noted other features that would significantly improve their content management including the ability to apply automation and rules-based redaction (full or partial) to protect sensitive data (62%), the ability to manage content types regardless of size or origin (61%), having a single view of content from across multiple, disparate repositories, databases and file systems (61%) and the ability to access content anywhere, anytime on any device (60%).
A staggering 81% of respondents from organizations with 1,000-4,999 employees said they would gain a competitive advantage if their organization's current processes relating to information security and compliance could be automated, including the management of the data associated with these processes. Integrated automation within a content management solution can help alleviate the challenges posed by stringent compliance regulations by removing the risk of human error. The ability to securely leverage content assets to enhance market share, build customer relationships and improv business outcomes in a compliant and secure manner gives organizations a significant advantage over their competition.
Additional key findings of the survey include:
"Failure to effectively manage content poses a great risk to organizations not prepared to handle vast amounts of data, which must be handled in a secure and compliant manner," said Chris Wey, President, Data Modernization, Rocket Software. "Organizations need to at once be able to reap the most value from their data and ensure they are compliant with the ever-changing regulatory market-robust content management solutions are the answer."
For more details on the findings, download the Rocket Software 2022 Survey Report: Content Management - The Movement to Modernization.
