[November 17, 2022] New area code 382 in southwestern Ontario

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting June 17, 2023, an additional area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 226,519 and 548 in southwestern Ontario. The introduction of the new area code 382 is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and is intended to meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers. The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator. "The new area code 382 will be added to the current area codes already in use in this region." The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on June 17, 023. After this date, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 382 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 226, 519 and 548.



The introduction of a new area code in a region does not affect the geographic boundaries for local calling areas or the way long distance calls are dialed. Special numbers such as 911 will not be affected and will still be dialed using only three digits. Background information

The area code 519 was introduced in 1953. Over the years, increasing demand for telephone numbers– particularly for wireless devices– and changes in competitive environment created a need for additional numbers to serve customers in this region. In response to this increasing demand, the 226 area code was added in October 2006 along with the introduction of 10-digit dialing for local calls, and the area code 548 was introduced in 2016. The Telecommunications Alliance Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca. SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

