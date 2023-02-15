TMCnet News
NEW IP65 RATED FEN4850 FROM MPINARADA PROVIDES A VITAL SOLUTION FOR OUTDOOR BATTERY APPLICATIONS
NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada is pleased to announce the FEN4850, a new lithium battery for the telecom market that can save users time, money, and space with its outdoor application use. The 48-volt LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery offers long cycle life, reduced weight, smaller size, and easy installation for mounting to a pole or enclosure. Ideal for telecom, small cell, DAS, and 5G applications, this new battery offers all the benefits of lithium, plus the added benefit of outside use. For applications that were initially deployed without battery back-ups, the FEN4850 delivers the easiest- most cost-effective way to accommodate existing and new equipment.
Product highlights:
MPINarada has been a leading supplier of batteries for telecommunications and other markets for over twenty years. The latest addition of the FEN4850 to the outdoor market enhances their leadership in the industry as they get ready for what is next. For more information go to www.mpinarada.com
About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader in one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom, data center, colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage. MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.
