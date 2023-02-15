[November 15, 2022] New Carbon Management Tool Launched by AiDash Unlocks Untapped Environmental Value of Corporate Land Holdings

AiDash, a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced the launch of an urgently needed innovation in carbon measurement and management, which will help organizations unlock the untapped environmental value of corporate land holdings and mitigate the risks of escalating carbon credit pricing. According to KPMG, more than 75% of the Global 250 already report their carbon-reduction targets. Many are buying carbon credits to offset their organization's carbon emissions, but this strategy has three significant challenges: The cost of carbon credits will rise significantly, up to 3000% by 2029, the validity of carbon credits is hard to guarantee and there are significant issues of additionality, and the Earth doesn't have enough land to offset all society's carbon emissions. While organizations cannot rely solely on purchased carbon credits to meet their net-zero commitments, businesses such as utilities, farming, mining, and timber can look to the carbon reduction potential of their own land holdings as a simpler and more affrdable way to measure, control, and implement this element of their carbon reduction strategy. However, this opportunity is being overlooked with businesses currently unaware of the carbon capture potential of their land holdings or how they can build a workable carbon-offset strategy into business operations.



AiDash's expansion of its Intelligent Sustainability Management System (ISMS) alleviates these challenges by using satellite imaging, combined with AI, to determine the amount of carbon captured in land, predict the potential to capture additional carbon, and help businesses build plans. The solution not only provides measurements that meet carbon credit standards, but also continuous evidence to prove that credits are based on additional carbon captured and that carbon remains permanently captured in the ground, which is crucial for credible ESG reporting. "Many organizations will soon be priced out of the carbon emissions market, or they will spend much more than they originally anticipated," says Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash. "An easier path is to run your own offset program on your own land and mitigate the price risk for carbon. With ISMS you will not need to buy as many credits as before to reach net-zero and you might achieve your net-zero goal just by using your own land."

"The priority for businesses when it comes to net zero needs to be scope one and two emissions. If all businesses eliminate the carbon emissions they make directly and indirectly, this will automatically address carbon emissions up and down the supply chain," concludes Abhishek. With simple, affordable carbon management, ISMS opens new opportunities for organizations to reduce or even eliminate their third-party carbon credits, lowering the potential risk of carbon-offset price increases. By unlocking the untapped value in their existing land holdings, companies can maximize their carbon capture themselves and improve their local environments. Globally, over 75 companies of every size use AiDash products on 5 continents and measure and manage biodiversity and carbon sustainability for over 3,500 land and production sites. Read more about AiDash's carbon measurement and management tool HERE. About AiDash AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005015/en/

