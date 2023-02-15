TMCnet News
|
NEW STUDY: 92% of Surveyed Advertisers Say Gaining a Unified View of Converged TV is Important
80% increased converged TV ad spend year over year
Report uncovers challenges and opportunities within the converged TV landscape
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV, today announced findings from its report, titled "The Great Unification of Converged TV," which examines critical trends, challenges, and opportunities within the fragmented converged TV landscape. The report reveals 80% of respondents increased their converged TV investments year over year. In addition, of the more than 250 senior brand and agency respondents polled in September 2022, nearly all (92%) said a unified view of converged TV reach and performance across linear TV, CTV and digital video is important.
"The TV experience is being reimagined," said Stephanie Geno, Chief Marketing Officer of Innovid. "As content and consumption offerings evolve to meet the needs of modern viewers, brands and agencies are challenged by a fragmented media landscape – one that is no longer bound by time, platforms, locations, or devices. To truly thrive in this 'converged TV' market – which encompasses linear, CTV, and digital video – marketers need a unified view of advertising and audiences. Not only to understand how cross-platform campaigns are really working, but also to uncover actionable insights to reach and engage with the right consumers where they are."
Key takeaways from the report include:
Innovid's complete, "The Great Unification of Converged TV" report is available here.
About Innovid
Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Press Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-92-of-surveyed-advertisers-say-gaining-a-unified-view-of-converged-tv-is-important-301676980.html
SOURCE Innovid
02/21/2012
02/08/2009
Keynote Presentation TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 10:30am
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 9:45-10:15am
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/15/23
Time: 7:00am-7:00pm