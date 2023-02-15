[November 14, 2022] NEW STUDY: 92% of Surveyed Advertisers Say Gaining a Unified View of Converged TV is Important

80% increased converged TV ad spend year over year Report uncovers challenges and opportunities within the converged TV landscape NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV, today announced findings from its report, titled "The Great Unification of Converged TV," which examines critical trends, challenges, and opportunities within the fragmented converged TV landscape. The report reveals 80% of respondents increased their converged TV investments year over year. In addition, of the more than 250 senior brand and agency respondents polled in September 2022, nearly all (92%) said a unified view of converged TV reach and performance across linear TV, CTV and digital video is important. "The TV experience is being reimagined," said Stephanie Geno, Chief Marketing Officer of Innovid. "As content and consumption offerings evolve to meet the needs of modern viewers, brands and agencies are challenged by a fragmented media landscape – one that is no longer bound by time, platforms, locations, or devices. To truly thrive in this 'converged TV' market – which encompasses linear, CTV, and digital video – marketers need a unified view of advertising and audiences. Not only to understand how cross-platform campaigns are really working, but also to uncover actionable insights to reach and engage with the right consumers where they are." Key takeaways from the report include: Converged TV Spend Grows as the Video Mix Diversifies: Nearly 45% of respondents allocated 20-40% of their total media ad spend to converged TV, and 31% devoted 40-50%. With the increase in converged TV ad spend, ideo mixes are diversifying. No longer dedicating the majority of spend to one platform, respondents illustrated a wide range of impression allocation across linear, CTV, and digital video.

Nearly 45% of respondents allocated 20-40% of their total media ad spend to converged TV, and 31% devoted 40-50%. With the increase in converged TV ad spend, ideo mixes are diversifying. No longer dedicating the majority of spend to one platform, respondents illustrated a wide range of impression allocation across linear, CTV, and digital video. Fragmentation Challenges in a Converged TV Market: When asked to rank the top pain points around converged TV advertising, "viewer fragmentation" was the top challenge (40%), followed by "creative personalization" (37%) and "inconsistent measurement" (32%).

When asked to rank the top pain points around converged TV advertising, "viewer fragmentation" was the top challenge (40%), followed by "creative personalization" (37%) and "inconsistent measurement" (32%). Components for Converged TV Success: When asked what's needed for brands and agencies to improve the performance of converged TV campaigns, 66% stated "consolidated technology" while 63% responded "unified measurement" to streamline and automate delivery and measurement.

When asked what's needed for brands and agencies to improve the performance of converged TV campaigns, 66% stated "consolidated technology" while 63% responded "unified measurement" to streamline and automate delivery and measurement. Benefits of a Unified View: "Improved ad relevance" was cited by 62% of respondents as a top benefit of having a unified view of converged TV, driving deeper engagement by strengthening cross-platform personalization and creative performance. A close second, at 59%, was "increased data ownership," and having a wider range of data access to measure relevant metrics.



Innovid's complete, "The Great Unification of Converged TV" report is available here .

About Innovid Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter . Press Contact

Chris Harihar

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-92-of-surveyed-advertisers-say-gaining-a-unified-view-of-converged-tv-is-important-301676980.html SOURCE Innovid

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]