[November 10, 2022] New Esri Book Shows How Law Enforcement Agencies Can Take a Geographic Approach to Policing

Location intelligence is changing the way law enforcement agencies approach crime analysis, open policing, and field mobility. By applying geographic information system (GIS) software, these organizations are using sophisticated data analysis and mapping to gain a better understanding of the places they serve and the methods to do so. To help support these efforts, Esri, the global leader in GIS, has just released Protecting the People: GIS for Law Enforcement. The latest book in the Applying GIS series, Protecting the People: GIS for Law Enforcement explains the various ways police departments and law enforcement organizations can use GIS. It contains real-life stories demonstrating how location intelligence enables data-driven crime-analysis strategies and drives better decision-making in everyday operations. Protecting the People is coedited by Esri's director of law enforcement, John Beck, and Matt Artz, a writer, contributor, and principal ontent strategist for Esri Press. Readers will learn how a geographic approach can improve crime analysis, streamline operations, and promote community policing initiatives.



Protecting the People is available in print (ISBN: 9781589487291, 114 pages, US$23.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487307, US$23.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase from Esri by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services. About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com. Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005303/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]