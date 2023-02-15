[November 10, 2022] New Diversity Accelerator Program Creates Entry-Level Asset Management Jobs

To purposefully increase diversity, remove barriers, and establish a new pipeline of talent in the asset management industry, Allstate Investments, LGIM America, and William Blair Investment Management created the Asset Management Diversity Accelerator (AMDA), a two-year rotational development program for diverse and under-represented job seekers. AMDA gives recruits deep industry experience, helps build their professional networks, and pays a competitive salary with benefits. The cohort will spend two years as junior research associates, rotating through each of the three Chicago-based firms every eight months. In their roles, participants will offer fresh perspective as they learn and work directly within the firms' buy-side equity, fixed income research teams and portfolio managers. Recruiting is underway, focusing on students expected to graduate from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in December 2022 or May 2023. AMDA is also expanding the applicant pool by emphasizing opportunities with majors typically outside of the asset management industry. Participants will be informed of their selection in December of this year and will begin employment in June 2023. Leaders from the partner firms shared the following perspective on the value the AMDA program will bring to candidates and the industry alike: - John Dugenske, CFA, President, Investments and Financial Products, Allstate Investments: "Inclusive diversity and equity have long been core values of Allstate that represent who we are and how we conduct ourselves as employees, leaders, decision-makers, and members of society. Building upon our long-standing relationship with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the AMDA program will further attract diverse talent to our employment and entrepreneur career opportunities. We are committed to elevating diverse voices in investment roles at Allstate and industry-wide." Aaron Meder, CFA, Chief Executive Officer, LGIM America: "Addressing our industry's biggest challenges, while delivering our business for future generations, will take new ideas, innovation, phenomenal teamwork, and relentless focus. Success can only be achieved if we're respectfully and inclusively collaborating, while continually embracing diversity of thought and experience. By partnering in the AMDA program, LGIM Americais proud to deliver world-class asset management experience to people of historically underrepresented backgrounds, while continuing our commitment to deliver exceptional client service."



Stephanie Braming, CFA, Partner and Global Head of Investment Management, William Blair: "The power of diverse teams can't be overstated. Human capital is our industry's biggest asset, with our research analysts specifically playing a critical role in the development of comprehensive investment strategies for our clients. That's why we need the best and the brightest talent to join us. And the best and the brightest span many different backgrounds with many different lived experiences that influence their professional acumen."

For more information on the AMDA program, visit www.amdaprogram.com. About Allstate Investments Allstate Investments spans a diverse, talented group of 300+ professionals well-qualified to support our investing and operating activities. Our collective team experience covers a broad array of asset classes, industries, sectors and geographies. We have a proven track record of delivering strong results by taking a client-centered, proactive, innovative, and flexible approach to investing. Beyond who we are, it's where we are. We believe a global presence sharpens our investment expertise, which is why, along with our Chicago-area headquarters, we also have an office in London. With eyes and ears across time zones, we keep a steadfast pulse on the market. We're also proud to partner with top tier global asset managers and sponsors to extend our investing capabilities. Inclusive Diversity & Equity ("IDE") is a core value for Allstate. Our IDE strategy is focused on the four pillars of Business Practices, Culture, People and Community to leverage diverse talent, perspectives and experiences and foster an inclusive and equitable workplace. About LGIM America LGIM America (LGIMA) was founded in 2006 with the purpose of helping people achieve their long-term financial goals. We offer a range of strategies to help our institutional clients (corporations, healthcare agencies, non-profit, education, public plans and Taft-Hartley) manage their investment objectives, which can range from market-based alpha-oriented strategies to those that are designed to be more liability-centric, derivative overlays, or indexed solutions. Encouraging a diverse and inclusive environment coupled with a solutions-focused culture allows us to increase our breadth of knowledge and the likelihood of improved client outcomes and stronger financial performance. We have teams of experienced, innovative professionals committed to helping plan sponsors meet their pension promises, managing investment exposures efficiently to seek enhanced returns while mitigating risks, and working to generate returns while making a positive societal difference. As of June 30, 2022, LGIM America had $224 billion in assets under management. About William Blair William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* William Blair Investment Management is a premier global investment management boutique, with a sole focus on active management across U.S. growth and core equities; U.S. value equities; global equities, including emerging markets equities; and emerging markets debt strategies. We are a U.N.-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Signatory, Investor Stewardship Group Member (Framework for U.S. Stewardship and Governance), and Signatory to the Japan and Korea Stewardship Codes. We work closely with private and public pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, William Blair Investment Management manages more than $56.2 billion in assets. For more information on William Blair Investment, please visit www.williamblair.com/Investment-Management. *Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005342/en/

