[November 10, 2022] New Study Finds 85% of Aneurysms Identified by Viz™ ANEURYSM had not Been Referred for Neurovascular Review

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today shared highlights of new data being presented at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neuroradiology (SVIN) in Los Angeles next week, demonstrating the significant impact of Viz ANEURYSM at a large hospital system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005419/en/ Mobile viewer screen shots of Viz ANEURYSM. Source: Viz.ai After screening nearly 1,200 computed tomography angiograms (CTAs) for stroke evaluation across eight stroke centers across exas with Viz ANEURYSM, a total of 85% of the aneurysms detected by Viz ANEURYSM had not been previously referred for follow-up. The median size of all aneurysms was 5 mm, and almost half (45%) were larger than 7 mm.



"In our study, Viz ANEURYSM not only demonstrated the value of automated detection but also the significant importance of facilitating referrals to the appropriate specialist, so fewer aneurysms get missed, helping more people," Sunil A. Sheth, MD, primary investigator for the study, a vascular and interventional neurologist, and Assistant Professor of Neurology at UTHealth McGovern Medical School. Viz ANEURYSM automatically analyzes CTAs for suspected cerebral aneurysm and facilitates referrals, thus enabling hospital systems to ensure that healthcare providers can diagnose patients and receive the care they need at the right time. This new real-world data demonstrates the impact that automatic detection and Viz's AI-powered care coordination can bring to patients with suspected unruptured cerebral aneurysms.

"This real-world clinical evidence validates the impact of Viz ANEURYSM in a large study. These data demonstrate the importance of workflow efficiency that Viz can bring to unruptured cerebral aneurysm, assuring the patient is referred to the right provider, possibly impacting rupture and mortality rates," said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer of Viz.ai. For more information on the study results and Viz ANEURYSM, please join a webinar on Tuesday, November 29th at 6pm ET. Register here. About Viz.ai, Inc. Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,200+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005419/en/

