[November 10, 2022] New nVent HOFFMAN Cable Entry System Portfolio, Enabling Faster Feedthrough for Easier Assembly, To Be Showcased at Automation Fair

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will preview its new user-friendly portfolio of nVent HOFFMAN Cable Entry Systems at Rockwell Automation Fair, November 16-17, 2022 in Booth 149. Enhancing our value nVent HOFFMAN Cable Entry Systems provide a sealed entrance point for cables; maintain ingress protection against dust, water and vibration; and help to build a more sustainable and electrified world by making cable installation into enclosures or electrical equipment faster, easier and safer. Key product benefits include: Secures seals and relieves strains

Easier installation in tight spaces

Time savings and increased flexibility "Our products, whether it's an electrical enclosure or industrial air conditioner, help to protect the world's critical systems from failing. Cable entry management and protection is a complementary offering, which helps to enhance our value to customers," said Jasneet Kaur, vice president of products for nVent. "This new portfolio addition is extremely important to our customers as these products seal and terminate devices, ensuring protection of electrical equipment, and help to maintain the overall integrity and resilience of our enclosures." Connected Cable Entry Gland Plates to secure seals and relieve strain The Connected Cable Entry Gland Plate range features a cable entry system suited for industrial enclosures that require a secure seal and strain relief for cables with or without connectors. This range is designed to allow all openings an grommets to be adapted at any time without dismantling the frame, in the course of simplified field modifications. The modular design enables a quick and easy dimensioning of feedthrough openings and helps to significantly reduce labor costs.



Cable Entry Plates for easier installation in tight spaces The Cable Entry Plate product family enables many unassembled cables and pneumatic hoses to be quickly and easily inserted into enclosures on a small surface. Users simply pierce the surface membrane, and then push the required cables or pneumatic hoses through.

Well-suited for applications in which installation must be carried out in a confined space, the Cable Entry Plate range comes in three models: Tool-free IP54 Cable Entry Plates

Tool-free and screw-fixated IP66 Cable Entry Plates

Tool-free IP54 Cable Entry Round Plates User-Friendly Cable Entry Accessories that save time and add flexibility Along with the new cable entry systems, nVent is offering new accessories and tools - including locking frames, click-in inlays, actuated and punching tools and sealing plugs - to streamline and speed cable assembly, and reduce manual labor. Visit us in Booth 149 at Rockwell Automation Fair Come see hands-on product demonstrations in Booth 149 at Automation Fair in Chicago, November 16-17, 2022. The nVent HOFFMAN cable entry portfolio will be released to customers in North America and Europe in Q1 2023. About nVent nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections, and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com. nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005068/en/

