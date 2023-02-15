[November 09, 2022] New Magnetics Line Enhances Taoglas' Connectivity Portfolio

Taoglas®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, introduces 40 new magnetics products that deliver improved EMI performance, PoE++ up to 100 W, and superior reliability and repeatability to network switches, routers, gateways, and other smart IoT products. Available in integrated and discrete configurations, the new Atmos RJ45s, Exos LAN transformers, and Stratos BMS transformers have industry-compatible footprints for fast and reliable time-to-market integration into WLAN, VoIP, and high speed ethernet designs up to 10 GbE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006273/en/ Taoglas' new magnetics solutions offer superior reliability and repeatability in a wide range of speeds and configurations for smart medical, automotive, industrial, and data center applications. (Graphic: Business Wire) Taoglas' magnetics series meet the requirements of all the major network IC PHY manufacturers and come in a variety of package types, form factors, and surface mount (SMT) and through-hold (THT) options. Designed for IoT and industrial applications, the Atmos RJ45 series and Exos LAN series support 10/100 Base-T to 10G Base-T speeds, industrial grade temperatures and PoE++ up to 100 W. The Stratos BMS series was designed for energy-efficient automotive applications and supports operating voltages from 1000 VDC to 1600 VDC. "We're not simply adding magnetics products, we're adding connectivity expertise that drives innovation," said Taylor Kimmerle, Global VP of ales. "We may be known as antenna and wireless experts, but wired connectivity is still used by many customers and an important investment area for Taoglas."



Real estate in today's IoT products is scarce and antennas and connectors demand a significant portion of any PCB. With broad technical expertise and an extensive portfolio of antennas, RF components and magnetics, Taoglas can work with customers upfront to develop the best plan for device layouts to achieve maximum performance. Applying space saving techniques to high demand areas of real estate simplifies the design as well as manufacturing, test, and supply chain requirements. "We're committed to operational excellence and providing best-in-class customer service across all our product lines which now includes magnetics," said Olivier Robin, COO at Taoglas. "While many suppliers continue to face delivery challenges, we have reduced lead times, accelerated response times, and maintained the highest levels of quality to provide a seamless experience from start to finish."

Magnetics Solutions Taoglas' 14 LAN transformers (Exos100, Exos1G, Exos10G) and 24 RJ45 ICMs (Atmos100, Atmos1G) support 10/100 Base-T, 1G Base-T and 10G Base-T speeds for standard and power over ethernet (PoE, PoE+, and PoE++) applications. The maximum reflow of 245 °C for LAN transformers and 250 °C at 5 sec peak wave for ICMs support consumer and industrial grade devices. The 2 BMS transformers (Stratos1000, Stratos1600) support operating voltages from 1000 VDC to 1600 VDC for use in battery point-to-point and daisy chained connections in automotive applications. Features & Benefits Complete product portfolio - Wide selection of package types, standard footprints and flexible mounting options simplify and future-proof the component selection process

- Wide selection of package types, standard footprints and flexible mounting options simplify and future-proof the component selection process Improved EMI suppression - Highly engineered components offer closely matched system impedance to help reduce the energy reflection which improves the efficiency

- Highly engineered components offer closely matched system impedance to help reduce the energy reflection which improves the efficiency High PoE support - IEEE 802.3 compliant devices deliver up to 100 W to power standalone devices for security and IoT applications

- IEEE 802.3 compliant devices deliver up to 100 W to power standalone devices for security and IoT applications Ease-of-integration - Fully integrated solution optimizes performance and cost with fewer PC board traces and feed-through wiring, reducing overall circuit and design complexity For more information, please visit Taoglas magnetics or connect with the Taoglas team at Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany. About Taoglas Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Its solutions include advanced antennas, RF components and technologies that help OEMs, enterprises, and communities resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. With world-class design and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise in transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006273/en/

