[November 08, 2022] New Wireless Security Tool Combats Stalkers, Skimmers and Hackers

METUCHEN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New wireless security tool combats stalkers, skimmers and hackers. Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. (BVS), a leading provider of advanced wireless security, test, safety and cybersecurity solutions introduces BlueSleuth-Pro™ Bluetooth and BLE Locator for wireless professionals tasked with identifying and locating unsecured wireless devices. BlueSleuth-Pro was developed through BVS' past expertise in wireless direction finding, card skimmer detection and rogue BT (Bluetooth) and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) device detection. Past products from BVS have addressed these wireless security issues individually, but BlueSleuth-Pro combats all of these BT and BLE security threats. "We took a three-pronged approach with BlueSleuth-Pro to address all customer concerns using a single device," says Scott Schober, CEO of BVS. He continues, "One handheld scanner will locate personal BLE trackers, Bluetooth card skimmers and other rogue devices." BLE Personal Tracker Detection Personal BLE trackers (including the most popular, Apple's AirTag®) have raised issues involving stalking and tracking of people, vehicle theft and packages containing illegal items. Low-cost personal trackers are operated by tech companies making the trackers difficult for security teams to detect and locate in a timely manner. Stalking notifications can take hours or even days to alert users not to mention the nearly 3 billion Android users worldwide who cannot receive stalking alerts without a custom app for AirTag detection. BlueSleuth-Pro immediately identifies and locates hidden personal trackers quickly with a combintion of direction finding hardware, a high-speed scanning receiver and software algorithms attuned to each BLE tag manufacturer. As a result, BlueSleuth-Pro detects hidden BLE trackers much faster than the most sophisticated tools used by law enforcement and personal security teams.



Bluetooth Card Skimmer Detection According to FICO, U.S. card skimming grew 700+% in the first half of 2022. Bluetooth card skimmers covertly placed inside ATMs, gas pumps and payment kiosks play a key role in this fraudulent activity leading to monetary and identity theft. Back in 2017, BVS introduced the original BlueSleuth™ skimmer detector that has since been adopted by business owners and law enforcement personnel globally. However, cybercriminals continue to evolve their attack methods necessitating better tools to aid in the detection of hidden card skimmers.

BlueSleuth-Pro discovers and locates hidden BT card skimmers hidden inside ATMS, gas pumps, retail POS (Point Of Sale) terminals, vending machines and more. This can save many tedious man-hours of inspections at large gas stations containing dozens of gas pumps for instance. And since cybercriminals require a BT connection in order to download the stolen card data, BlueSleuth-Pro also offers law enforcement the opportunity to catch criminals in the act. Bluetooth Device Detection BlueSleuth-Pro detects nearby BT and BLE devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless earbuds, wearables and a variety of other PEDs (Personal Electronic Devices) that contain confidential data and illegal in most secure areas inside government facilities, SCIFs, military bases and confidential meeting rooms. All BT and BLE devices are potential targets to hacking and data theft by cybercriminals, state actors and hackers looking to steal confidential data. TSCM (Technical Surveillance CounterMeasures) professionals, DoD (Department of Defense) agencies, law enforcement, private investigators and private security teams are tasked with maintaining digital privacy and security for clients. BlueSleuth-Pro can also be used to sniff out Bluetooth and BLE spying devices and bugs planted somewhere or on someone. BlueSleuth-Pro includes a rugged transport case, omni and directional antennas and removable/rechargeable Li-Ion batteries with charger for a full day's use. BlueSleuth-Pro pricing starts at $2,995 and is available now directly from Berkeley Varitronics Systems at www.bvsystems.com. Contact:

Scott Schober, BVS, Inc.

[email protected]

732-548-3737 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wireless-security-tool-combats-stalkers-skimmers-and-hackers-301670409.html SOURCE Berkeley Varitronics Systems

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]