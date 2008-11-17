[September 22, 2022] New Research Shows MARIO Framework Method Significantly Increases Teacher Efficacy and Academic Outcomes

MARIO Framework, a global EdTech company who supports students in becoming self-directed learners, today announced the publication of a 6-year retrospective study that show their research-supported intervention closes the GPA achievement gap between neurodivergent and typical learners by 27 percent. These findings appear online in National Association for Special Educational Needs' peer-reviewed Journal, Support for Learning. "The effect of this intervention has the potential to address many of the problems of practice seen in education today," said Dr. Katie Novak, co-author of the study and expert in Universal Design for Learning (UDL). "Some problems of practice addressed by positive student-teacher relationships include low teacher retention and feelings of efficacy, the growing opportunity and learning gap for marginalized students, those in under-resourced areas and students with disabilities, the student mental health and well-being crisis, and student motivation, engagement, and autonomy in the classroom." This study examines one-to-one support, defined as 'five-to-seven-minute, one-to-one conversations delivered every other day between a special educator and a student with the goal of improving student self-awareness and empowering expert learning.' The study results also showed there is strong evidence that this uniquely structued one-to-one conversational approach could facilitate success in students who benefit from the highest tier of intervention. The efficacy of the MARIO intervention (.83 - .99) is rated in the top 5% of learning interventions.



"Not only did this study have positive impacts on the students' social-emotional well-being and life skills, but they also experienced an increase in academic outcomes," said Philip Bowman, Co-Founder of MARIO Framework. "The academic success continued to improve after transitioning out of the intervention." Students in over 25 countries are currently benefiting from the academic and holistic support provided through this unique teaching pedagogy. The MARIO Framework has recently launched an early adopter program that brings together their well-known professional learning courses with MARIO For Me™ software for K-12 schools in multiple countries, including the United States of America, China, Egypt, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

To learn more about the MARIO Framework or to request a demo, please visit www.marioframework.com. ABOUT MARIO Framework is an international EdTech company that supports students in becoming self-directed learners through a range of professional development opportunities for teachers, research content and software solutions that teachers and schools can use to manage their learning support processes. The early-stage company is led by world-renowned school leader, Graeme Scott and founded and implemented by educator, Philip Bowman of International School Bangkok and Najwa Bowman of Australian International School Bangkok. MARIO: Measured. Ambitious. Research Informed. Innovative. One-to-One. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005884/en/

