[September 22, 2022] New Ambient Computing Breakthrough From Wiliot to Enable the Massive IoT, as 6G Standards Are Set to Define the Future of Telecommunications

6G-enabled Massive IoT to deliver on the promise of the Internet of Things – creating a network of trillions of connected, intelligent things poised to solve the biggest challenges facing supply chains, food & drug safety, and sustainability. SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, will premier its breakthrough ambient computing technology – the Wiliot IoT Pixel – to the telecommunications industry at MWC 2022 from September 28 through September 30 at Wiliot Booth #W2.1138. Wiliot, along with other IoT and telecommunications leaders, are creating a new, fully scaled Massive IoT, or internet of trillions of things, that will leverage ambient computing to connect nearly everything to the internet. Doing so will address some of the world's biggest problems across supply chain efficiency, food & drug safety, and planetary sustainability. At MWC 2022 Wiliot will forecast the future of an ambient-powered, 6G-enabled Massive IoT in a presentation titled "6G Ambient Computing Intro: Antidote to Supply Chain & Climate Crises?", which will be delivered with ABI Research and other key 6G and IoT leaders. "While 5G tracked cars, appliances, and shipping containers, 6G will track everything in those cars, appliances, and shipping containers – evolving from an Internet of Expensive Things to an Internet of Trillions of Things, or Massive IoT," stated Steve Statler, SVP at Wiliot. "The arrival of 6G represents a seminal moment for both the IoT and telecommunications industry, as the latest technologies, standards, and use cases converge to create a new economic order, rising to meet the challenges of supply chain disruption, omnichannel retail, and the threat to the planet." The inclusion of ambient computing within 6G opens the opportunity for wireless carriers to expand beyond services for a few billion mobile devices to include the trillions of things that mobile devices can connect to, creating a Massive IoT. 6G can provide the standards that will open up more competition, more interoperability, and remove the last elements of friction that will allow billions of wireless-enabled devices to talk directly to trillions of packages, clothes, tools, food, and medicine containers. Wiliot is helping create this 6G Massive IoT through a fundamental breakthrough in ambient computing technology featured in its IoT Pixels, which are stamp-sized computer stickes that cost pennies, attach to any product or packaging, and power themselves using recycled ambient energy waves. Wiliot has designed and manufactured its new IoT Pixel stickers with computing power, long range communication, and out-of-air energy that deliver pre-standard service to customers.



Once attached, and connected to the Wiliot Cloud, companies are equipped with real-time, item-level visibility into every product within their supply chains, which has a profound impact on both profits and the planet. Vaccines are more effective because they maintain their proper temperature throughout the cold chain; produce stays fresher longer, reducing the amount wasted due to rot and spoil; delivery routes are more efficient, requiring less fuel and emitting lower greenhouse gas; stock-checks transition from daily to real-time, resulting in supply chains with lower carbon footprints; and so much more.

"It's going to take trillions of connections to solve the world's biggest challenges," continued Statler. "Every single thing in our global supply chain – veggies and vaccines, crates and skates, airplane parts and toy airplanes – all connected to the internet and transmitting real-time, item-level information about their location, temperate, fill rate, carbon footprint, and more. This is the IoT we've long been promised and now, thanks to breakthroughs in ambient computing, we're finally positioned to unlock its full potential." Wiliot is backed by many of the telecommunications industry's leading players, including Verizon, NTT Docomo, Samsung, and Qualcomm. At MWC 2022, Wiliot will be presenting alongside ABI Research, who will be previewing their market-sizing for the future of 6G Massive IoT and forecasting specific use cases across industries. "ABI Research has for years been a leader in its focus on IoT and the wireless standards that enable," said Dominique Bonte, Vice President, Verticals/End Markets ABI Research. "We are excited to offer one of the first insights into 6G Ambient IoT and the opportunity it offers to bring together the telecommunications industry, with the CPG, food and pharma industries, to unlock the full power of the internet as it connects whole new categories of products to the cloud. This represents an expansion of the addressable market for telecommunications that dwarfs what we see today." Click here to learn more about ABI Research & Wiliot's MWC 6G presentation, and to pre-register for a chance to receive a MWC badge compliments of Wiliot. Click here for more information on the company and here for hi-res imagery. About Wiliot: Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our mission is to expand the Internet of Things to include every single thing, creating a massive IoT that adds intelligence and automation to reusable packaging, pharmaceuticals, food, and other products. Connecting trillions of things to the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world, where people, profits, and planet remain aligned. Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more. For high-res imagery, click here. About ABI Research: ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today. Contact:

Dan Griffin

Griffin360

212.481.3456 ex. 25

[email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ambient-computing-breakthrough-from-wiliot-to-enable-the-massive-iot-as-6g-standards-are-set-to-define-the-future-of-telecommunications-301630427.html SOURCE Wiliot

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]