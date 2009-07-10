TMCnet News
New Liftoff Data Reveals Customers Flock to Fintech as Economy Tightens; Offers Finance App Marketers Guidance On User Acquisition
Liftoff, the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today unveiled its annual Mobile Finance Apps report, offering key insights on how finance app marketers can acquire high-quality users amid inflation and market volatility.
As customers sought new ways to access financial resources beyond traditional banks throughout the pandemic, banking, investing and fintech apps saw tremendous growth. Such growth, however, meant the cost of user acquisition for these apps spiked, with mobile marketers forced to refine their approach to user acquisition amid an increasingly competitive landscape.
Whether fintech apps can continue to scale will depend on the ability of mobile marketers in the finance space to attract new users. Liftoff's finance apps data, which draws on more than 182 billion ad impressions and 2.4 billion clicks across 16.5 million installs between June 1, 2021, and June 1, 2022, shares key findings to help app marketers stay ahead of the curve.
Key highlights include:
Proven ad creative tips for finance experts:
About Liftoff
Liftoff is a leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, helping advertisers, publishers and game developers scale revenue growth with solutions to market and monetize mobile apps. With a suite of solutions including Vungle, JetFuel, GameRefinery and TreSensa, Liftoff supports over 6,600 mobile businesses across 74 countries, including gaming, social, finance, ecommerce, entertainment and more. Liftoff is proud to be a long-term partner to leading advertisers and app publishers since 2012. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Liftoff has a growing global presence with offices around the world.
