New Era of Real-Time Log-based Network Operations
Augtera Networks, the industry leader in AI/ML-powered Network Operations Solutions, today announced the first Network AIOps solution for Network logs, ushering in a new era of real-time, automated, log experiences.
"Earlier this year we announced our industry-first real-time Zero Day Anomalies technology for Syslog based on purpose-built, high-performance, Natural Language Processing (NLP)," said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. "Today we are pleased to announce our expanded LogAI solution for all types and formats of logs that can be ingested in the Augtera platform as JSON over Kafka or using our APIs. No other log solution provides this real-time NLP based capability, and LogAI does it at high scale, with high-performance, and high-efficiency."
Previously, Augtera Networks had announced its industry-leading real-time NLP-capability for Syslog. Today, Augtera Networks announces the full LogAI solution, for any log format, which includes:
"The semantic understanding of log messages in real-time is much more powerful than simple text searches and matching," said Bhupesh Kothari, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering. "We have expanded our platform to apply our Network AI technology including our purpose-built real-time Natural Language Processing innovation across multiple Network Operations logs."
About Augtera Networks
Augtera Networks eliminates noise, enables proactive operations, and prevents incidents, for Enterprise and Service Provider networks. The first AI/ML-powered network operations platform, Augtera is being used by hyperscale cloud platforms, financial institutions, communications service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises in multiple verticals. Additional information can be found at www.augtera.com
