New Era of Real-Time Log-based Network Operations

Augtera Networks, the industry leader in AI/ML-powered Network Operations Solutions, today announced the first Network AIOps solution for Network logs, ushering in a new era of real-time, automated, log experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005292/en/ A New Log Experience - Real-Time, Automated, Anomaly Detection, Rare & New Message detection, Incident Root Identification, Metric Extraction, Burst Detection, and automation integration. (Graphic: Business Wire) "Earlier this year we announced our industry-first real-time Zero Day Anomalies technology for Syslog based on purpose-built, high-performance, Natural Language Processing (NLP)," said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. "Today we are pleased to announce our expanded LogAI solution for all types and formats of logs that can be ingested in the Augtera platform as JSON over Kafka or using our APIs. No other log solution provides this real-time NLP based capability, and LogAI does it at high scale, with high-performance, and high-efficiency." Previously, Augtera Networks had announced its industry-leading real-time NLP-capability for Syslog. Today, Augtera Networks announces the full LogAI solution, for any log format, which includes: Support for anexpanding number of log formats/transports including Syslog, JSON, JSON over Kafka, and an Augtera API.

Zero Day Anomaly detection of "unknown unknown" new and rare syslog messages that often precede outages.

Collective Learning across the entire Augtera Networks customer base of high-fidelity log classifiers.

Purpose-built rate change ML algorithms that identify log message bursts with high fidelity and low false positives

Extraction of metrics embedded in log messages with the ability to apply metric algorithms for anomaly detection and other Network AI capabilities.

Tag-based structured log search

Noiseless integration into ServiceNow, Slack, Automation, and other upstream systems.



"The semantic understanding of log messages in real-time is much more powerful than simple text searches and matching," said Bhupesh Kothari, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering. "We have expanded our platform to apply our Network AI technology including our purpose-built real-time Natural Language Processing innovation across multiple Network Operations logs."

https://augtera.com/solutions About Augtera Networks Augtera Networks eliminates noise, enables proactive operations, and prevents incidents, for Enterprise and Service Provider networks. The first AI/ML-powered network operations platform, Augtera is being used by hyperscale cloud platforms, financial institutions, communications service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises in multiple verticals. Additional information can be found at www.augtera.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005292/en/

