TMCnet News
|
New 400G MACOM PURE DRIVE™ Chipset Enables Linear Architectures
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced at the European Conference on Optical Communication ("ECOC") that it has introduced a new 400G chipset comprising linear drivers and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) that target single mode and multi-mode optical interconnects. MACOM will brand these new linear drivers and TIAs as MACOM PURE DRIVE™. These devices target linear architectures where the optical transceiver replaces digital signal processors (DSPs) with an analog integrated circuit (IC) to provide linear signal recovery at the electro-optical interface.
The deployment of 400G PAM-4 connectivity within the datacenter is causing a dramatic increase in overall power consumption for cloud service providers, in part due to PAM-4 DSPs which are often used to maintain signal integrity at each hop within the overall link. In many cases, this can result in multiple DSPs within a single datacenter link. MACOM's new linear architecture can remove this DSP redundancy within the link by optimizing the linear performance of the electro-optical interface, which can enable the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) at the end points to recover the signal.
Expected key benefits of MACOM PURE DRIVE™ solutions compared to standard DSP-based architectures include:
The MACOM PURE DRIVE™ chipset includes a 4x100G multi-mode fiber VCSEL driver and a 4x100G single mode fiber EML/silicon photonics driver (die or packaged). Corresponding TIAs are also available as part of the chipset.
For more information about these products, please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.macom.com.
About MACOM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005184/en/
04/14/2009
11/02/2009
12/07/2009