[September 19, 2022] New Data From RippleMatch Helps Employers Understand How Traditionally Underrepresented Candidates Experience the Job Search

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for a diverse and inclusive workplace culture is growing, and companies must keep up with that momentum to continue to thrive in the market for top talent today. RippleMatch , the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, has released new research on how diverse members of Gen Z are approaching the labor market this season — including which Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) efforts matter most to candidates today as they decide where to work. RippleMatch helps employers build diverse, high-performing teams. With more than 2 million candidate profiles from more than 1,500 colleges — including more than 175 HBCUs — RippleMatch is uniquely positioned to collect data on what Gen Z values in the workplace. Surveying more than 2,600 college juniors and seniors, these are the top themes that emerged from RippleMatch's data: p>Men are more optimistic than women about finding a good internship or job amidst economic uncertainty this fall



46% of male candidates are confident that they will find a role that meets their standards this year, compared to just 36% of female candidates Gen Z candidates today are evaluating employers' efforts to diversify the workforce when deciding whether to apply 75% of all candidates say they would reconsider applying to work at a company if they were unsatisfied with it's D&I efforts Female candidates from underrepresented backgrounds are the most concerned about securing an internship or job with competitive compensation this year

44% of Black women expect their greatest challenge this season to be finding a role that meets their salary expectations

74% of Black women and 68% of Hispanic women say they would rescind an offer for another with more competitive compensation Early career candidates from underrepresented backgrounds have a stronger preference for remote work than White and Asian candidates While hybrid work is the most preferred work setting across all candidates, a larger share of Black and Hispanic candidates prefer fully remote work than White and Asian candidates Download the report in its entirety here . About RippleMatch RippleMatch helps employers recruit their future. Our recruitment automation platform replaces job boards as the main way Gen Z finds careers and automates the time-intensive work that goes into building diverse, high performing teams. Learn more by visiting RippleMatch.com/employers. CONTACT: Kate Beckman, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-from-ripplematch-helps-employers-understand-how-traditionally-underrepresented-candidates-experience-the-job-search-301626775.html SOURCE RippleMatch

