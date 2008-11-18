[September 16, 2022] New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store-AHF's first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans' Garden District neighborhood. Attendees at Saturday's grand opening event will also have a chance to win a new 2022 Vespa Primavera Scooter. Anyone donating gently used clothing items, furniture or household items will have the opportunity to enter the drawing.







WHAT: GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY AHF's first New Orleans 'Out of the Closet' thrift store WHEN: SATURDAY, September 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m. - Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony WHERE: Out of the Closet - New Orleans, 2900 Magazine Street, New Orleans, Louisiana WHO: Michael Weinstein, President, AHF

Jonathan Kreuyer, General Manager, Out of the Closet thrift store chain

Dawn Averill, AHF Regional Director, Louisiana

"Saturday's grand opening will offer the chance for New Orleans shoppers to be among the first to discover the unique finds and hidden treasures for which 'Out of the Closet' is famous-and just in time for those last-minute Back to School shoppers!" said Jonathan Kreuyer, General Manager of Out of the Closet stores. "With twenty-one other locations in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Texas and Washington State, AHF's Out of the Closet thrift store chain is the nation's largest retail fundraising venture for HIV/AIDS services, and where ninety-six cents of every dollar earned is directed towards local HIV/AIDS awareness efforts and our ongoing mission to provide quality HIV/AIDS care and services to those in need." AHF, the largest global AIDS organization, currently operates 84 AHF Healthcare Centers as well as 62 AHF Pharmacy outlets in 14 states throughout the United States as well as one of each in the District of Columbia and in Puerto Rico. Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from qualified medical and support professionals. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare and/or subscribe to our AHF podcast "AHFter Hours." Out of the Closet Thrift Store (OTC) was founded in 1990 to help raise funds and awareness for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. To this day, when you shop or donate at Out of the Closet, 96 cents of every dollar made goes to AIDS Healthcare Foundation's HIV prevention and treatment services. That's why OTC is able to offer high-quality HIV testing services at all of our locations. When you choose OTC, you're giving back to your community and making a real difference in the fight against HIV and AIDS. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005293/en/

