[September 14, 2022] New Relic Unveils Industry's Largest Survey on Observability

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, published the 2022 Observability Forecast report, which captures insights into the current state of observability and its growth potential. As IT and application environments increasingly move toward complex, cloud-based microservices, the research found technology professionals have bold plans to ramp up observability capabilities to get ahead of issues that could impact customer experience and application security. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said C-suite executives in their organization are advocates of observability, and more than three-quarters of respondents (78%) saw observability as a key enabler for achieving core business goals, which implies that observability has become a board-level imperative. The largest study of its kind, the second annual Observability Forecast from New Relic and ETR had 1,614 respondents, including 1,044 practitioners - day-to-day users of observability tools - and 570 IT decision-makers across 14 countries to understand their current use of observability tools and approaches, as well as their perspectives on the future of observability. The report also reveals the technologies they believe will drive further need for observability and the benefits of adopting an observability practice. For example, of those who had mature observability practices, 100% indicated that observability improves revenue retention by deepening their understanding of customer behaviors compared to the 34% whose practices were less mature. According to the research, organizations today monitor their technology stacks with a patchwork of tools. At the same time, respondents indicated they longed for simplicity, integration, seamlessness, and more efficient ways to complete high-value projects. Moreover, as organizations race to embrace technologies like blockchain, edge computing, and 5G to deliver optimal customer experiences, observability supports more manageable deployment to help drive innovation, uptime, and reliability. The 2022 Observability Forecast found: Only 27% had achieved full-stack observability by the report's definition - the ability to see everything in the tech stack that could affect the customer experience. Just 5% had a mature observability practice by the report's definition.

A third (33%) of respondents said they still primarily detect outages manually or from complaints, and most (82%) used four or more tools to monitor the health of their systems.

More than half (52%) of respondents said they experience high-business-impact outages once per week or more, and 29% said they take more than an hour to resolve those outages.

Just 7% said their telemetry data is entirely unified (in one place), and only 13% said the visualization or dashboarding of that data is entirely unified.

Almost half (47%) said they prefer a single, consolidated observability platform.

Respondents predicted their organizations will most need observability for artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and business applications in the next three years. "Today, many organizations make do with a patchwork of tools that require extensive manual effort to provide fragmented views of their technology stacks," said Peter Pezaris, SVP, Strategy and User Experience at New Relic. "Now that full-stack observability has become mission critical to modern businesses, the Observability Forecast shows that teams are striving to achieve such a view so that they can build, deploy, and run great software that powers optimal digital experiences." Achieving Full-Stack Observability

Among the report's key takeaways, the data supports a strong correlation between achieving or prioritizing full-stack observability and experiencing fewer outages, improved outage detection rates, and improved resolution. For example, 34% of respondents who indicated that they had already prioritized or achieved full-stack observability were also less likely to experience the most frequent high-business-impact outages (once per week or mor), compared to the 52% who had not. In addition, 68% of respondents who said they had already prioritized or achieved full-stack observability also said it takes less than 30 minutes to detect high-business-impact outages, compared to the 44% that had not.



The research implies that the ideal state of observability is one where engineering teams monitor the entire tech stack in all stages of the software development life cycle, employ mature observability practice characteristics, and have unified telemetry data and a unified dashboard or visualization of that data - ideally in a single, consolidated platform. Nearly half of all respondents (47%) said they prefer a single, consolidated platform, yet just 2% said they use one tool for observability. Survey respondents said some of the main challenges preventing them from achieving full-stack observability are a lack of understanding of the benefits, too many monitoring tools, un-instrumented systems, and a disparate tech stack.

Benefits of Observability

According to the Observability Forecast, developers and engineers seek solutions that will make their lives better and easier. When New Relic and ETR asked practitioners themselves how observability helps developers and engineers the most, they found: More than a third (36%) believe observability increases their productivity and enables them to find and resolve issues faster.

About three in 10 said observability enables cross-team collaboration (32%) and improves their skillset or hireability (31%).

More than a quarter (28%) felt that it increases their ability to innovate. Ambitious Deployment Plans

When asked about the top trends driving observability needs at their organizations, respondents said risk mitigation, cloud-native application architectures, customer experience, and adoption of open-source technologies were among the highest drivers. Challenges aside, respondents see observability's bottom-line benefits and expect to deploy additional observability capabilities - including AIOps, alerts, and serverless monitoring - in the next three years (the report focuses on 17 capabilities in all).1 Just 3% indicated that their organizations have all 17 observability capabilities deployed.

By 2025, nearly all respondents expected to deploy capabilities like network monitoring, security monitoring, and log management, as well as less common capabilities like Kubernetes monitoring, with the majority indicating they would have 88-97% of the 17 observability capabilities deployed. This finding suggests that most organizations will have robust observability practices in place by 2025. "Observability by its very nature must look at the full stack of data available. Looking at a single layer provides only a silo view. To deliver the digital experience necessary to remain competitive, enterprises must go beyond infrastructure and make their digital business observable," Gartner®, Innovation Insight for Observability, By Padraig Byrne and Josh Chessman, Refreshed 9 March 2022.* Market Opportunities

New Relic and ETR surveyed 1,614 technology professionals in 14 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Of the respondents, 65% were practitioners (developers and engineers) and 35% were information technology decision-makers (C-suite executives and non-executive managers). The survey was conducted in March and April 2022 by the research firm ETR. New Relic is the first in the observability industry to make its raw survey data open and available to the public for download. About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements

1 According to the New Relic 2022 Observability Forecast report, capabilities, not to be confused with characteristics, are specific components of observability. New Relic asked survey respondents to tell them which of 17 different observability capabilities they deployed. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005057/en/

