TMCnet News
|
New Idexo Zapier Integration Connects Over 5000 Web2 Applications to Web3 Unlocking Thousands of NFT Innovation Use Cases
LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed an integration with Zapier, enabling any app that connects to Zapier to connect to the blockchain and web3 across many different chains, and unlocking many thousands of new NFT innovation use cases. The idexo Zapier integration has launched in Beta phase and is available in the Zapier App Directory.
Applications of this integration include:
To support the creation of Zap templates, idexo will be holding an idexo Zap hackathon with details and dates to be announced soon.
"From our founding idexo has been focused on simplifying the process of integrating blockchain features into regular applications, opening up NFT innovation to the broader market of creative entrepreneurs," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "We started with simplifying everything down to one line of code and straightforward naming back in early 2021. We've always strived to make it easy for anyone, including non-coders to achieve great applications. This aligns perfectly with Zapier's mission to help people build no-code applications and they've done an amazing job of enabling that and attracting such a large number of connected apps. We're excited to see what people build with these new integrations that connect the Zapier ecosystem with an ever-growing idexo library of available smart contracts, layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains, and web3 and NFT integrations."
To get started with the idexo Zapier integration, users can first register a free account to obtain an API key and add the necessary transaction and method credits to perform transactions. For more information, users and companies can find documentation links and book a guided demo on the idexo website.
ABOUT IDEXO
Idexo envisions a world where decentralized applications pervade every industry in the $88Trillion/year world economy the way the Internet does.
Idexo's mission is to empower innovators to create these industry-disrupting applications.
MEDIA CONTACT
Company: idexo
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-idexo-zapier-integration-connects-over-5000-web2-applications-to-web3-unlocking-thousands-of-nft-innovation-use-cases-301623980.html
SOURCE idexo
02/21/2012