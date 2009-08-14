[September 14, 2022] New Eco-friendly ThermaPANEL Hydronic Radiant Heating and Cooling System Improves Efficiency, Reduces Energy Costs, Eliminates Onsite Fossil Fuels

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therma-HEXX, the North American leader in modular radiant heating and cooling systems, announces the launch of high-performance ThermaPANEL modular hydronic radiant heating and cooling systems for new and refurbished residential, commercial and industrial applications. www.therma-hexx.com The new interior system is environmentally friendly, improves efficiency and saves space and money just as architects, contractors and developers are facing mounting pressures to employ strategies that reduce fossil fuel consumption and control project costs. The system is built upon the proven ThermaPANEL, which has evolved into a reliable and durable product over 13 years in extreme exterior applications. Evenly distributed heating and cooling is achieved through low-profile panels located in the ceiling, or in the floor when used for heating-only applications. Coupled with a high-efficiency electric heat pump, hydronic fluid is evenly and turbulently distributed throughout the individual panels in integrated, thermoformed micro-channels that enable even cooling and heating that is superior to traditional tubing-based systems. The breakthrough technology provides approximately 30% greater efficiency than forced air systems. "While in-floor heating systems are temperature limited, the new ThermaPANEL radiant ceiling system overcomes those restrictions," says Robert Barmore, architectural designer, founder and CEO of Therma-HEXX Corporation. "ThermaPANEL systems handle heating and cooling loads by utilizing moderate temperature fluids for most applications, which helps heat pumps operate at maximum efficiency." Made in the USA, the patented aluminum ThermaPANEL-TRAK™ system offers an easy, snap-together installation for any surface, framing system or suspension system, and provides for the direct attachment of drywall or other surfaces. The patented ThermaPANEL allows for highly efficient, two-way transfer of energy, making it capable of radiantly heating and cooling indoor spaces with a single system. Significantly reduces space required for duct work.

Modular slim profle requires only 1.5 inches of ceiling installation space.

Highest fluid-to-surface area ratio for rapid demand response.

Eliminates drafts, noise, and hot or cold spots.

Enables temperature-controlled zones throughout multiple spaces or within one space.

Virtually eliminates distribution of dust, allergens, contaminants and airborne diseases.



Leigh Overland , Owner/Architect of Leigh Overland Architect in Fairfield, Connecticut . "ThermaPANEL is quiet, with extremely comfortable heating and cooling capabilities, providing clients with the highest level of comfort, lower operating costs and minimal maintenance." Therma-HEXX has been installing advanced radiant technology for heating and snow-melting systems since 2011, tackling the most extreme weather situations across North America. "We have now created a more sustainable, cost-effective and efficient approach to interior heating and cooling," says Barmore. "Forced air systems require enormous amounts of space—they are inefficient, uncomfortable, noisy, difficult to keep clean, and fall short of being eco-friendly. The slim profile and modularity of ThermaPANEL enable an uncluttered installation in a significantly reduced space. Our advanced system provides the ideal cost-effective solution that delivers clean, quiet, comfortable environments and is far better for the built and global environments."

About Therma-HEXX: Therma-HEXX is the North American leader in patented modular radiant heating and cooling system technology, providing energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that are better for the environment. Each innovative ThermaPANEL system is custom designed and engineered to fit the customer's requirements. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Therma-HEXX has a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial applications including interior hydronic radiant heating and cooling; pedestal paver, flat roof and driveway snow-melting systems; thermal solar pool heating; cooling for deck and patio; geothermal heat exchange as well as customizable solutions for contractors, architects and developers. Learn more at www.therma-hexx.com or 603-319-8815. Media Contact:

Ellen Langas

610-658-5889

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eco-friendly-thermapanel-hydronic-radiant-heating-and-cooling-system-improves-efficiency-reduces-energy-costs-eliminates-onsite-fossil-fuels-301623940.html SOURCE Therma-HEXX

